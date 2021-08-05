DSM Technology Announces New VCSP Gold Status with Veeam®

LAKELAND, Fla., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DSM, a Florida-based leader in Data Assurance, announced today that it has achieved Gold Status in the Veeam® Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) program. Veeam is the leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection. This distinction enables DSM to offer clients an expanding portfolio of data protection and backup solutions. As a Veeam Gold partner, DSM delivers comprehensive, enterprise-grade IT services to its clients, providing invaluable security and protection solutions.

Veeam Gold Logo

Entering the partnership with Veeam in 2017, DSM has gone from Emerging Partner to Gold Partner status, joining just a few select organizations to reach this significant status. Over the last 4 years, DSM has grown its Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) and Backup offerings exponentially. It's a direct result of their commitment to Veeam and the technical training programs, and sales and marketing support provided. DSM's expert team of Veeam Certified Engineers (VMCE) now manage a growing portfolio of Veeam enterprise clients that include State and Local Government. With its Veeam-powered solutions, DSM can deliver peace of mind to clients with solutions like offsite backup and disaster recovery, ransomware protection and cloud data management.

Veeam provides a single platform for Cloud, Virtual, Physical, SaaS and Kubernetes environments and its customers are confident their apps and data are protected and always available with the most simple, flexible, reliable and powerful platform in the industry. In the recently released 2021 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Solutions[i], Gartner named Veeam as an industry Leader for the fifth consecutive time and positioned the company highest overall in ability to execute two years in a row.

"The growth DSM has experienced over the last 4 years shows their dedication to our joint customers and their commitment to delivering the most advanced data protection solutions," said Matt Kalmenson, Vice President of Americas Cloud at Veeam. "They are a great example of why we started the Veeam Cloud Service Provider Partner Program, and a testament to the potential growth an organization can achieve."

"Veeam is a top strategic partner of DSM's because of their dedication to their partners and world-class backup and disaster recovery solutions. Being a member of the Veeam ProPartner Program has enabled our organization to reach new heights with client success," said Frankie Majowich, VP of Technology at DSM. "This status symbolizes our commitment to excellence and our strong desire to deliver value to our clients with industry-leading data assurance solutions."

DSM's partnership with Veeam bolsters some of its five core managed solutions geared to support businesses on their individual IT journey, including: Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS), Virtual Data Center, Security as a Service (SECaaS), and Managed IT Services (Canopy). All supported by an expert team, helping clients navigate their IT journey from current state to desired state.

See it for yourself. Try DSM's Cloud Connect Backup or Replication solutions powered by Veeam in our 30-day free trial. Contact [email protected] for more information.

[i] Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Solutions, Santhosh Rao, Nik Simpson, Michael Hoeck, Jerry Rozeman 19 July 2021.

