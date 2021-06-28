DT Midstream Set to Join S&P MidCap 400

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DT Midstream Inc. (NYSE: DTM) will replace PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASD: PRAH) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open on Friday, July 2. ICON plc (NASD: ICLR) is acquiring PRA Health Sciences in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions. S&P 500 constituent DTE Energy Co. (NYSE: DTE) is spinning off DT Midstream in a transaction expected to be effective prior to the open on Thursday, July 1. Post spin-off, DTE Energy will remain in the S&P 500.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector July 2, 2021 S&P MidCap 400 Addition DT Midstream DTM Energy

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion PRA Health Sciences PRAH Health Care

