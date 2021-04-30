DTC Broadcast launches HEVC Broadcast Transmitter

HERNDON, Va., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DTC Broadcast, the wireless communications specialist, has launched the Eclipse, an HEVC transmitter for wireless HD and 4K/UHD.

Based around DTC's industry-leading "Single Frame Latency" HEVC H.265 encoding technology, the Eclipse is a fully-featured outside broadcast transmitter with video formats up to 2160p 60 and with frequency band solutions for all major markets.

With 10 bit encoding and HDR compatibility, the Eclipse can transmit a single 12G, 2 x 6G or 4 x 3G-SDI UHD video or four independent 3G-SDI HD videos with embedded audio. It also offers dual high-performance stereo analogue audio inputs with phantom power as well as the option of integrated UHF camera control.

The transmitter uses industry standard DVB-T modulation for compatibility with existing systems and offers Dual-Pedestal capability with 200mW output power. The Eclipse employs the most robust transmission on the market today, along with the lowest power consumption at just 25W.

The Eclipse does not just transmit traditional COFDM but can be switched to Mesh mode and operate within an IP Mesh network. DTC's IP Mesh enables a fluid, self-forming, Bi-directional IP network. The combination of HEVC video encoding and DTC's MeshUltra wireless IP network is unique and offers broadcasters unprecedented flexibility for multiple IP data services on the same network and frequency.

Nigel Lee, Vice President International Sales added, "As the transition from H.264 to H.265 has continued, we have listened to what customers really want from a wireless camera transmitter and have all the features requested. Also, we have integrated all our experience of IP Mesh networking and we are looking forward to bringing it to the market. The Eclipse is in production now."

About DTC Broadcast - Broadcasting without boundaries

DTC Broadcast (Domo Tactical Communications) is at the forefront of wireless broadcast communication technologies. DTC has developed its cutting-edge technologies for the broadcast market providing real technical and operational benefits that empower users to broadcast without boundaries.

A world-class supplier of wireless links globally and a leader in the MPEG4 wireless technology revolution, DTC offers high-quality, DVB-T low-delay broadcast transmitter/receiver systems and IP solutions designed specifically for electronic newsgathering, outside broadcast, satellite newsgathering, motor and extreme sports coverage, portable field monitoring and video assist applications.

Backed by more than 50 years experience in the military and surveillance market, DTC's portfolio benefits from the ultra-high build quality and ruggedness these markets require.

