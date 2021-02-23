DTC Communications Launches 30-Watt IP Mesh Node

DTC's Mesh technology provides high-capacity IP connectivity in challenging environments and sits seamlessly alongside existing public or private infrastructure. DTC's Mesh penetrates non-line-of-sight (NLOS) conditions making it ideal for applications when the need to connect and communicate is mission-critical.

The RH variant has been designed for the most demanding wide coverage applications.

Communication links are often unreliable or insecure where communication is most critical and difficult to achieve. Providing up to 30W total RF power output over two transmit ports for extreme long-range is Ideal for ISR missions, secure airborne downlinks, robotics as well as high data throughput for ship-to-ship communications.

The NETNode 5 RH is available in frequency bands from 320MHz UHF up to 6GHZ with software configurable RF bandwidths between 1.25MHz to 20MHz. The NETNode 5 RH delivers up to 87Mbps in 20MHz bandwidths enabling Full Motion Video, Audio, embedded GPS position data, at distance and "On-the-Move".

The NETNode 5 RH is also feature-rich, offering built-in encryption with both composite and SDI video inputs. It is interoperable with DTC's existing phase 3, 4 and 5 Mesh products, providing a stress-free migration path for existing users and making it easy to expand any network.

About DTC

Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, DTC is a world leader in Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) mission critical tactical communication solutions for the Military, Law Enforcement, Intelligence Agencies and Unmanned Systems. DTC's differentiated Waveforms deliver the greatest range and throughput with the lowest latency yielding secure real-time situational awareness in the most challenging environments.

