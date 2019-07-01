DTE Energy names Benjamin F. Felton senior vice president

Felton has an extensive career in the electric industry, most recently as senior vice president of Electric Operations for NIPSCO where he led generation, transmission, distribution, fleet and warehouse operations. Felton also championed the company's electric safety program. Prior to NIPSCO, he held leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Consumers Energy.

"Ben has a proven track record of producing results for customers and employees in the electric industry," said Jerry Norcia, DTE president and CEO. "His strong leadership will be crucial as DTE works toward reducing carbon emissions 80% by 2040 while continuing to produce safe, reliable and affordable energy for more than half of Michiganders."

Warren joined DTE in 2001 as maintenance manager at the St. Clair Power Plant and progressed through positions of increasing responsibility. Frank has been instrumental in leading the company's plants to consistently strong operational performance while overseeing $2 billion of environmental investment to transform the Monroe Power Plant into one of the cleanest and most efficient coal plants in the US. He also took on the role of executive safety champion for all of DTE; under his leadership, DTE has consistently ranked among the safest companies in the energy industry.

"Frank has been a great leader for our company and our people," said Norcia. "His common-sense, data-driven approach to running our power plants has enabled us to serve our customers with reliable energy on even the hottest summer days. He was also a valuable mentor for our front-line leaders and managers. DTE is a much stronger company thanks to Frank's many contributions, and we will miss him greatly."

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeastern Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE is committed to being a force for good in the communities where it serves through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.

