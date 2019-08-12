DTE Energy powers Comerica Park with clean energy for Green Night on August 14

DETROIT, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DTE Energy is partnering with Comerica Park to power the stadium with renewable energy through its MIGreenPower program on Wednesday, Aug. 14, including the evening home game between the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners. The ballpark's "Green Night" will offset 30.6 metric tons of carbon emissions, the environmental equivalent of eliminating emissions produced by an average vehicle driving 75,000 miles. Green Night is part of a broader Tigers initiative to promote sustainability at the ballpark.

The first 10,000 fans entering Comerica Park on August 14 will receive a MIGreenPower reusable cooler lunch bag. Fans who are DTE electric customers also will have an opportunity to sign up for MIGreenPower by visiting DTE information booths located at Gates A and B on the concourse.

"Many of our customers, including the Detroit Tigers, are looking for innovative ways to meet their sustainability goals. DTE's MIGreenPower program enables customers to access more renewable energy, helping them reduce their carbon footprint and their impact on the environment," said Irene Dimitry, vice president of Business Planning and Development, DTE Energy. "We are excited to help the Tigers celebrate Green Night and introduce MIGreenPower to fans visiting Comerica Park. Programs like MIGreenPower are part of DTE's journey to reduce carbon emissions by at least 80% by 2040."

More than 8,000 of DTE's residential and small business customers have enrolled in MIGreenPower, which supports the development of universal (utility scale) wind and solar projects and doesn't require customers to make any exterior alterations to their homes or office buildings. Additionally, there is no long-term commitment or cancellation fees, and no contract to sign up. The program matches a percentage of customers' energy use to local wind- and solar-generated power. Interested customers can easily enroll in the program by visiting migreenpower.com or calling 1-855-613-4445.

Earlier this year, Ford, General Motors and the University of Michigan signed up for the large customer MIGreenPower program and will purchase a total of 1 million MWh of renewable energy annually, enough to power the equivalent of 84,000 homes. Voluntary renewable programs are a key part of the company's initiative to transition to cleaner energy sources. DTE has aggressive plans to grow its renewable energy portfolio and will be introducing new MIGreenPower programs, designed to meet a range of customer interests.

As Michigan's leading renewable energy producer, DTE currently generates enough clean energy to power more than 500,000 homes and will more than double the renewable energy in its portfolio over the next five years.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeastern Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2050 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE is committed to being a force for good in the communities where it serves through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.

About the Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers, Inc., a charter member of the American League in 1901, have won four World Series and 11 American League pennants. The Tigers play their home games at Comerica Park located within The District Detroit, one of the largest sports and entertainment developments in the country. For more information about the Tigers and the Ilitch Companies visit Tigers.com, DistrictDetroit.com and IlitchCompanies.com.

SOURCE DTE Energy

