DTEN as a Service Makes Professional, Affordable Video Collaboration Available to Everyone

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DTEN as a Service, an advanced subscription that combines device, services, support, and ongoing management into a turnkey video conference solution, is now available in the US. DTEN as a Service enables customers to better manage expenditures, benefit from ongoing, comprehensive support, and access the latest in video collaboration technology. The new service is yet another innovation from DTEN, an international leader in video-first solutions for Zoom and other leading video applications.

"DTEN as a Service makes video collaboration truly worry-free: our customers receive the latest all-in-one devices, are always ready with the most current updates, and have the advanced support they choose," says Wei Liu, the founder and CEO of DTEN. "Our Service eliminates concerns about variable costs, extended downtime, unexpected service expenses, and aging technology.

As a turnkey solution, DTEN as a Service makes managing video conferencing devices, budgets and IT resources simple with:

Low upfront costs and streamlined procurement. Deploy DTEN rooms and workspace solutions without a large initial investment. Plus, device, service and maintenance are combined into a single expense.

Deploy DTEN rooms and workspace solutions without a large initial investment. Plus, device, service and maintenance are combined into a single expense. Hassle-free IT support. Each subscription includes DTEN Orbit services platform for enhanced customer support and extended warranty. Built-in features include a central dashboard, daily health checks and component resets for quick resolution of common issues. In the rare instance that repairs are needed, advanced parts replacement greatly reduces downtime.

Each subscription includes DTEN Orbit services platform for enhanced customer support and extended warranty. Built-in features include a central dashboard, daily health checks and component resets for quick resolution of common issues. In the rare instance that repairs are needed, advanced parts replacement greatly reduces downtime. Predictable annual expenses. A fixed annual fee makes technology costs easier to budget and track, removing unpredictable expenses typically associated with ongoing maintenance and repairs.

A fixed annual fee makes technology costs easier to budget and track, removing unpredictable expenses typically associated with ongoing maintenance and repairs. Scalability and easy upgrades. As demand for video collaboration grows, DTEN as a Service easily scales to meet changing requirements. Plus, upgrade DTEN devices as frequently as every 3 years to be up-to-date with the most current video collaboration technology.

"Whether an international corporation or a home-based business, DTEN as a Service allows you to tailor a subscription to your specific needs," says Peter Yaskowitz, the company's CMO. "First select your DTEN device: all DTEN devices are available. Choose a service plan based on the level of support preferred. Finally, select a subscription term. It's never been easier or more affordable to use DTEN's award-winning technology. "

The entire suite of devices is available through DTEN as a Service: DTEN D7, DTEN ON, Zoom for Home - DTEN ME, DTEN ME Pro, and DTEN GO with DTEN Mate. Equipment ranges in size from boardroom displays to desktop devices; every DTEN solution features all-in-one design; smart cameras and crystal-clear audio AI; multi-touch interactive collaboration displays; and built-in Zoom software and DTEN Smart Connect to join nearly any video application.

To start a DTEN as a Service subscription or find out more, visit https://dten.com/dten-as-a-service , connect with the DTEN sales team at 1.866.936.3836, or contact your DTEN distributor.

About DTEN

DTEN is changing the way people connect and collaborate through immersive, video-first hardware and subscription services. Our solutions are found in businesses, schools, homes and hybrid environments worldwide, delivering intuitive, high-quality and real-life video conference experiences for every meeting space. As recipient of multiple international awards, DTEN is recognized for plug-and-play simplicity, superior audiovisual clarity, and fluent, elegant designs. DTEN was founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Jose, California. Find more at www.DTEN.com .

For more information, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE DTEN

Related Links

dten.com

