DTEN Hires Industry Veteran Bernie Schott As Chief Sales Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernie Schott joins DTEN as Chief Sales Officer, responsible for managing the company's global sales team, building new client relationships, expanding channel sales and rapidly driving new revenue growth. Schott brings more than 35 years of progressive sales management experience to the position, all within the electronics industry.

"DTEN is experiencing exponential growth in 2020," states Wei Liu, the company's founder and CEO. "With his sales expertise and proven leadership, adding a professional like Bernie Schott to our executive team is the next progression in our business plan."

Schott previously held senior-level sales positions with Logitech and Panasonic. His strategic management contributed to substantial revenue growth at both companies, in all aspects of sales. He brings deep relationships with many Fortune 500 companies to his newly created position at DTEN.

"I am extremely excited to join an innovative company like DTEN," states Schott. "I look forward to working with our team to build upon the company's current successes and to further grow market share around the world."

He continues, "DTEN, in partnership with Zoom, is reinventing the concept of workspace. Our breakthrough technology allows people to work from anywhere. And, its affordability makes it accessible to virtually everyone."

Having attended the University of Maryland Baltimore County, Schott now resides in Millersville, MD.

DTEN is changing the way teams connect and collaborate through unified video-first communications hardware and subscription services. Founded in 2015, DTEN is rapidly becoming a recognized international leader for innovation and accessibility in video conferencing, with solutions known for their "plug and play" simplicity, one tap connectivity and affordable pricing. DTEN is headquartered in San Jose, California and is found online at www.DTEN.com and www.linkedin.com/company/dten-global.

For more information, contact: Steve McKenzie, Troposphere, at 773.388.6000 or [email protected].

SOURCE DTEN

Related Links

http://www.DTEN.com

