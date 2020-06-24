DTEN ME, Personal All-In-One Communication And Collaboration Device, Showcased At InfoComm

"A device as capable as the DTEN ME is the ideal platform for Zoom software. It brings enterprise-grade collaboration within reach of every home worker," said Jeff Smith, Head of Zoom Rooms and session co-presenter. "For small business owners, employees working remotely, and even individuals at their desks in the office, DTEN ME offers comprehensive video conference, content share, whiteboard and phone capabilities."

Smith and co-presenter Peter Yaskowitz, DTEN CMO, demonstrated key features of DTEN ME:

Lightweight 27-inch multi-touch HD display, that easily serves as a secondary monitor.

Smart technology with 3 wide-angle cameras and an 8-microphone array, for flawless video and audio.

One touch to connect with built-in Zoom software.

Easy plug-and-play set-up in only minutes.

Cost of $599 for complete all-in-one, including headphones for use in shared spaces.

"DTEN ME delivers an affordable way to converse and collaborate, view and mark-up documents, plus draw and share ideas," Yaskowitz stated. "The all-in-one display delivers an immersive collaboration experience previously not available to remote workers and at individual workstations."

One added benefit the presenters noted: DTEN ME reduces both equipment expenses and desktop clutter, effectively eliminating the need for a desk phone, webcam, microphone, speakers, extra monitor, whiteboard and all the cables traditionally connecting these devices.

Yaskowitz concluded the session with a new mantra for remote workers and individual users, "Just Zoom ME."

Pre-orders for DTEN ME are now being accepted by calling 1-866-936-3836 and at www.DTEN.com/ME . The product video shown at InfoComm is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1J4DEGkFv5c .

About DTEN

DTEN is changing the way teams connect and collaborate through unified video-first communications hardware and subscription services. Founded in 2015, DTEN is rapidly becoming a recognized international leader for innovation and accessibility in video conferencing, with solutions known for their "plug and play" simplicity, one tap connectivity and affordable pricing. DTEN is headquartered in San Jose, California and is found online at www.DTEN.com and www.linkedin.com/company/dten-global.

For more information, contact: Steve McKenzie, Troposphere, at 773.388.6000 or [email protected].

SOURCE DTEN

Related Links

https://www.dten.com

