DTEN ME, Personal Work-From-Home Video Conference Device, To Be Showcased At InfoComm

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DTEN ME will be highlighted at InfoComm 2020 Connected during the virtual conference's New Tech Lightning Rounds. Senior staff from DTEN and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will co-present the new work-from-home (WFH) video collaboration device developed exclusively for Zoom. Use cases will demonstrate DTEN ME's all-in-one integration of video conference, whiteboard, content share and phone capabilities.

"As we have especially seen in the past months, remote working is empowered by video," states Zoom's Jeff Smith, Head of Zoom Rooms. "With advanced features and affordable pricing, DTEN ME for Zoom is a personal collaboration device that's ideal when working from home."

The DTEN ME presentation at InfoComm 2020 Connected is scheduled for Thursday June 18 at 12:30 p.m. ET; the event is free, but advanced registration is required at www.InfoCommShow.org .

The first-ever all-in-one collaboration device created for individual users specifically for Zoom Rooms.

"With the growing need for work from home options, DTEN ME provides just-the-right-size solution," notes Peter Yaskowitz, the company's CMO. "And at $599(USD), the price is unbeatable for an all-in-one device."

Designed for clarity and ease, DTEN ME capabilities include:

Business-grade videoconferencing. The brilliant 27-inch responsive display is equipped with 3 intelligent wide-angle cameras and an 8-microphone array, to ensure high-resolution, dynamic video and crisp, clear audio.

The brilliant 27-inch responsive display is equipped with 3 intelligent wide-angle cameras and an 8-microphone array, to ensure high-resolution, dynamic video and crisp, clear audio. Wireless content sharing. With a single tap, DTEN ME makes it easy to share documents, presentations, videos and online content.

With a single tap, DTEN ME makes it easy to share documents, presentations, videos and online content. Interactive whiteboarding and annotating. The multi-touch display enables users to highlight content, do real-time mark-ups, write key points and sketch ideas.

The multi-touch display enables users to highlight content, do real-time mark-ups, write key points and sketch ideas. Phone calling and more. DTEN ME may also be used as a phone; it also serves as a second desktop monitor.

Pre-orders for DTEN ME are now being accepted at www.DTEN.com/ME .

Designed specifically for home offices, individual workspaces and teachers' offices.

With its compact size, Yaskowitz details benefits for small office, home-office Zoom users, "Small business owners gain full video collaboration with a single unit; companies can purchase multiple units to connect work-from-home employees across the enterprise."

He continues. "The educational possibilities for schools and universities are extraordinary, with the ability to offer highly interactive content while actively engaging students."

Other callout features for DTEN ME include:

Simple, fast set-up. With DTEN ME, everything required comes in one box. Weighing less than 15 pounds and designed for wired or wireless connection, set-up is typically less than five minutes.

With DTEN ME, everything required comes in one box. Weighing less than 15 pounds and designed for wired or wireless connection, set-up is typically less than five minutes. Built-in Zoom software. Easily connect and access the Zoom video communication platform, plus manage future software and security enhancements directly from the Zoom Device Management dashboard.

Easily connect and access the Zoom video communication platform, plus manage future software and security enhancements directly from the Zoom Device Management dashboard. Sleek, contemporary design. With clean lines, slim bezel and brilliant 27-inch display, DTEN ME offers a modern aesthetic. And its all-in-one design removes unnecessary hardware and clutter from the desk.

About DTEN

DTEN is changing the way teams connect and collaborate through unified video-first communications hardware and subscription services. Founded in 2015, DTEN is rapidly becoming a recognized international leader for innovation and accessibility in video conferencing, with solutions known for their "plug and play" simplicity, one tap connectivity and affordable pricing. DTEN is headquartered in San Jose, California and is found online at www.DTEN.com and www.linkedin.com/company/dten-global .

For more information, contact: Steve McKenzie, Troposphere, at 773.388.6000 or [email protected].

SOURCE DTEN

Related Links

http://www.DTEN.com

