DTEN Recognized By Zoom With First-Ever Partner Innovation Award

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DTEN is the 2019 recipient of the Zoom Partner Innovation Award, commending the company's inventive spirit and impactful achievements in video-first unified communications. The award was presented at the recent Zoom Partner Gratitude Party.

DTEN is the first company to receive this distinguished recognition from Zoom. DTEN founder and CEO Wei Liu accepted the award, presented by Zoom's Nick Chong, Head of Global Services.

"Our Partner Innovation Award recognizes DTEN's constant focus to improve collaboration through original, simple and flexible solutions, with hardware purpose-built for Zoom Rooms," stated Chong. "Their continuous commitment to upgrade the video conferencing experience is inspiring."

Current innovations include a series of progressive products including:

DTEN Orbit Service, a pay-as-you-go service subscription, combining DTEN award-winning hardware, preconfigured for Zoom Rooms, with continuous 24/7 support.

DTEN ON, delivering award-winning display panels with full Orbit Service for as low as $79 per month with a multi-year commitment.

per month with a multi-year commitment. DTEN ON 27", hardware specifically designed for phone rooms, individual workspaces and home offices, priced at $599 .

. DTEN GO, an Orbit Service subscription designed to work with existing display panels for as low as $39 per month with a multi-year commitment.

"Innovation is part of our DNA. From making quality hardware more affordable to introducing convenient all-in service subscriptions, DTEN is always looking for ways to enhance the Zoom Rooms experience," notes Peter Yaskowitz, DTEN's CMO.

About DTEN

DTEN is changing the way teams connect and collaborate through unified video-first communications subscription services and ground-breaking hardware. Founded in 2015, DTEN is rapidly becoming a recognized international leader for innovation and accessibility in video conferencing, with solutions known for their "plug and play" simplicity, one-click connectivity and affordable pricing plans. A Zoom certified appliance partner, DTEN is headquartered in San Jose, California and may be found online at www.DTEN.com and www.linkedin.com/company/dten-global/.

