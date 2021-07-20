DTEN Teams With Leading Technology Distributor SYNNEX Corporation

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DTEN announces a distribution agreement with SYNNEX Corporation, a leading provider of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry, making the complete DTEN portfolio of video-first solutions available through SYNNEX' extensive network of retail and reseller partners. The agreement expands access to DTEN's award-winning video collaboration devices in the U.S., enhanced by SYNNEX' suite of value-added services and support.

"DTEN and SYNNEX create a dynamic resource in the fast-growing conferencing market," says Wei Liu, DTEN CEO and Founder. "Our agreement expedites access to DTEN's best-in-class video conference solutions through SYNNEX' distribution system, bringing real-time communications and meaningful collaborations to our shared customers."

"Intuitive to use and fully Zoom-enabled, DTEN solutions address the seismic changes we've all experienced in the past year," states Gary Palenbaum, Executive Vice President, Product Management at SYNNEX. "DTEN video conference devices are a unique addition to our vendor portfolio, offering an all-in-one seamless technology to connect and collaborate from anywhere."

As the first all-in-one solution for Zoom, every DTEN device seamlessly combines video conferencing, content sharing and interactive whiteboarding; provides natural and dynamic user experiences; offers easy installation and wireless set-up; features sleek and sustainable designs; delivers crystal-clear audiovisual quality; and includes built-in Zoom software.

Kathleen Blackmon, Head of Channel Sales at DTEN provides context, "As offices reopen and schools prepare for the fall term, DTEN devices are more in-demand than ever. Whether it's in-person, remote or hybrid, DTEN offers solutions for any size meeting room or home office — and SYNNEX makes it easier than ever to deploy the solution right for your business."

DTEN products now available through SYNNEX include DTEN D7, DTEN ON, DTEN GO with DTEN Mate, and DTEN ME.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com .

SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

About DTEN

DTEN is changing the way teams connect and collaborate through immersive video-first communications hardware and subscription services. Founded in 2015, DTEN has become a recognized international leader for innovation and accessibility in video conferencing, with solutions known for their "plug and play" simplicity, one tap connectivity and affordable pricing. DTEN is headquartered in San Jose, California and is found online at www.DTEN.com and www.linkedin.com/company/dten-global.

