DTEN Wins Another Red Dot Award With DTEN ME, The All-In-One, Personal Video Collaboration Device

"DTEN ME is the video collaboration device for our times – all-in-one, powered by Zoom, easy to use and amazingly affordable," says Peter Yaskowitz, Chief Marketing Officer at DTEN. "From entrepreneurs to corporate CEOs, DTEN ME enables immersive collaboration from home offices, on desktops in the workplace, and in focus and huddle rooms."

Aesthetics, simplicity, ergonomics and sustainability are all highlighted in the DTEN ME recognition.

Aesthetics, simplicity, ergonomics and sustainability are all highlighted in the DTEN ME recognition. One callout from the award entry: "Quality is unprecedented: 27-inch full HD display, 3-smart cameras and 8-microphone array create a same room experience for productive, real-time collaborations."

Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of Red Dot, noted fierce competition this year, "The winners of the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021 were particularly impressive this year. The design of their products is excellent, in terms of both the aesthetic and the functionality. It's not easy to prevail in such a strong field of competitors and to win over our jury."

DTEN ME was also recently awarded two additional prestigious international recognitions: the 2020 International Design AwardTM and the 2020 GOOD DESIGN® Award. Kent Zeng served as principal designer.

"In addition to personal video collaboration, our customers are putting DTEN ME to work in innovative ways – as virtual receptionists, in meeting and workstation "hoteling," and as kiosks," continues Yaskowitz. "The versatility of DTEN ME makes it an unprecedented tool at home and now equally valuable in the safe return to the office."

As product design award winner, DTEN ME will be featured in multiple Red Dot venues in the coming months: an online exhibition starting June 21, 2021; at the organization's museum in Essen, Germany; and, in the Red Dot Design Yearbook 2021/2022 available this August.

DTEN was previously recognized with a Red Dot Award in 2019 for DTEN D7. Information on all DTEN award-winning products is found at www.DTEN.com

About Red Dot

Since 1955, Red Dot Awards have represented an international seal of outstanding design quality. Further information is at www.red-dot.org .

About DTEN

DTEN is changing the way teams connect and collaborate through immersive video-first communications hardware and subscription services. Founded in 2015, DTEN has become a recognized international leader for innovation and accessibility in video conferencing, with solutions known for their "plug and play" simplicity, one tap connectivity and affordable pricing. DTEN is headquartered in San Jose, California and is found online at www.DTEN.com and www.linkedin.com/company/dten-global.

For additional information, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE DTEN

Related Links

dten.com

