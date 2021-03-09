DTEN Wins Two Prestigious Product Design Awards

"The GOOD DESIGN Award and IDA Design Award recognize Zoom for Home - DTEN ME as truly unique, the first-ever enterprise-grade, all-in-one personal collaboration device," says Peter Yaskowitz, the company's CMO. "DTEN ME makes connecting with colleagues easy, natural and productive, facilitated by all the powerful tools offered by Zoom Rooms for Touch."

Introduced in fall 2020, Zoom for Home - DTEN ME has quickly become a marketplace bestseller. With a 27-inch touch display, the device integrates professional video conferencing, full content sharing, live annotation and interactive whiteboarding. Easy to set-up and simple to use, DTEN ME features 3 wide-angle cameras, an 8-microphone array and integrated stereo speakers, providing all-in-one video collaboration at an affordable $599 (USD).

The timeliness of Zoom for Home - DTEN ME was an important factor in the award considerations: with the proliferation of remote work during the pandemic, DTEN ME is widely popular with work-from-home professionals. As companies now begin to reopen facilities, DTEN ME is equally useful at the office: at personal workstations, inside company "phone booths" and within huddle rooms.

"Employees now view video collaboration as an essential workplace tool, a way to connect with colleagues across the world," continues Yaskowitz. "The award-winning DTEN ME is the convenient and safe way for return-to-office workers to continue collaborating; the IT teams that support them equally appreciate the device's simplicity and affordability."

Yaskowitz notes other features contributing to the recent award wins: Zoom for Home - DTEN ME is lightweight and portable; the ergonomic design maximizes comfort; it easily fits on a desktop or may be mounted on walls or articulating arms; and its wide range of usage.

"In addition to homes and offices, Zoom for Home - DTEN ME is now found in healthcare settings, classrooms and service industries," Yaskowitz says. "We're seeing it used for virtual reception, IT help desks, restaurant menu kiosks and much more. As the awards recognized, DTEN ME is addressing the unique requirements of our times."

Information on the DTEN award from GOOD Design is found at https://www.good-designawards.com . DTEN's silver honor from IDA is found in their winners' gallery at https://idesignawards.com/winners .

About the Awards

GOOD DESIGN® is one of the world's most prestigious and oldest Design Awards programs organized annually by The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design in cooperation with the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies and Metropolitan Arts Press, Ltd. The International Design Awards (IDA) recognizes, celebrates and promotes legendary design visionaries and has become one of the leading design awards globally, awarding and promoting hundreds of designers each year.

About DTEN

DTEN is changing the way teams connect and collaborate through immersive video-first communications hardware and subscription services. Founded in 2015, DTEN has become a recognized international leader for innovation and accessibility in video conferencing, with solutions known for their "plug and play" simplicity, one tap connectivity and affordable pricing. DTEN is headquartered in San Jose, California and is found online at www.DTEN.com and www.linkedin.com/company/dten-global.

