Dtex Systems CEO Christy Wyatt to Headline Panel on CISO Prioritization at SINET Global Cybersecurity Innovation Summit

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dtex Systems, a leader in advanced user behavior intelligence and insider threat detection, today announced that CEO Christy Wyatt is headlining a panel of top Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) at the SINET Global Cybersecurity Innovation Summit. Hosted at the British Museum, the panel will take place in the BP Lecture Theater and run from 3:55 p.m. to 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

Panel attendees will hear directly from CISOs about the most critical issues they face today. They will discuss how they prioritize initiatives, evaluate new technologies, and choose the right solutions for their businesses. Panel participants include Luis Alvarez Satorre, Strategic Advisor, Wandera; Robert Coles, Director, Cumberland House Consulting Limited; Anton Karpov, Chief Information Security Officer, Yandex; Jean-Yves Poichotte, Global Head of IT Cyber Security, Sanofi; Naomi Springate, Director Policy, Capability & Engagement, Lloyds Banking Group Chief Security Office for the CISO.

About SINET

SINET believes that effective Cybersecurity is required to facilitate economic growth, protect critical infrastructure and maintain political stability. To accomplish this objective, SINET is dedicated to building a cohesive, worldwide Cybersecurity community with the goal of accelerating innovation through collaboration. SINET is a catalyst that connects senior level private and government security professionals with solution providers, buyers, researchers and investors. Visit SINET at https://www.security-innovation.org/.

About Dtex Systems

Dtex Systems arms enterprises across the globe with revolutionary technology to protect against user threats, data breaches, and outsider infiltration. As the only solution combining unparalleled endpoint visibility with advanced analytics, Dtex is able to pinpoint threats with greater accuracy than traditional security methods without adversely impacting user productivity. To learn more, visit www.dtexsystems.com.

