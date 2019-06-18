(DTGI) Completes Acquisition of Minority stake in Itellum

Under the arrangement, Digerati will expand its relationship with Itellum as a regional Partner and Value-Added Reseller ("VAR") for its cloud communication services. Digerati's purchase secures Itellum as an exclusive provider of Digerati's services, and positions the Company to better serve a growing region with business and cultural ties to the U.S. In addition, Digerati will enhance its management team with Timothy Foss, Founder and CEO of Itellum, who will be taking the role of Vice President of Marketing and International Business Development for Digerati.

Arthur L. Smith, Digerati CEO, stated "This is a very strategic deal for us as we expand in Texas and Florida, the 2nd and 4th largest state economies in the U.S. with extensive business and cultural ties to Latin America. Both Itellum and Digerati will be well positioned to offer cross-border services that will set them apart from the competition. With his strong history of generating customer revenue growth with the likes of Bell-South, AT&T, and IDT Corporation, adding Mr. Foss to our management team is a huge plus for Digerati."

"This transaction has been taking shape for years," commented, Tim Foss. Mr. Foss further added, "Digerati and Itellum have had a long-standing business relationship, and I am thrilled the deal has been made official so as to combine our efforts for strong growth. Our Team is laser-focused on generating regional revenue growth and complimenting this growth with smart, profitable acquisitions."

To date, Digerati has acquired two cloud communication providers and is currently serving over 10,000 business users in high-growth corridors of Texas and Florida. The transaction with Itellum delivers on two previously stated strategic initiatives including a) a continued emphasis on the channel strategy of enabling VARs to offer cloud and session-based communication services to the SMB market, and, b) execute a disciplined approach to evaluating additional acquisitions as it continues to target local and/or regional UCaaS/cloud telephony providers, who have excelled in their markets with that "local" touch when serving their business customers.

About Digerati Technologies, Inc .

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) is a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the SMB market. Through its subsidiary T3 Communications (www.T3com.com), the Company is meeting the global needs of businesses seeking simple, flexible, reliable, and cost-effective communication and network solutions, including cloud PBX, cloud mobile, Internet broadband, SD-WAN, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services, all delivered on its carrier-grade network and Only in the Cloud™. For more information about Digerati Technologies, please visit www.digerati-inc.com .

About Itellum

Itellum Comunicaciones Costa Rica is headquartered in San Jose, Costa Rica, and is a privately-owned and operated Internet and telecommunications company with a focus on U.S. and Central American markets. Itellum emphasizes providing the highest quality of services, ranging from 1:1 international Fiber Optic networks, Cloud and Unified Voice Services, and other data centric solutions. Itellum is a customer-focused Internet Concierge providing superior services in the countries and customers it serves. To learn more about Itellum, please visit www.itellum.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

