DTiQ Announces New COVID-19 Video Based SmartAudits™

"The primary ways to stop the spread of the virus are uniquely measurable via video," said Mike Coffey, CEO of DTiQ. "Social distancing, PPE, mannerisms such as face touching literally cannot be measured outside of video. Most organizations already have surveillance infrastructure with remote login. DTiQ can plug into that infrastructure, deploy our unique algorithms and services, with NO hardware or software installation. As a business operator, you can immediately know who is following policies and what your risks are."

Colin Dornish, Senior Director of Operations at Coen Markets Inc, shared this enthusiasm, "We're a consumer-focused essential business, and took early steps to ensure our customers, as well as employees' safety. By utilizing DTiQ's SmartAudits to measure the COVID-19 policy adherence within our facilities, we were able to use our existing technology to give us unique summary data, and to let us literally see who was doing what."

About DTiQ

DTiQ improves how businesses are managed, combining state-of-the-art surveillance equipment with advanced, cloud-based analytics and managed services. DTiQ has been in business for over 20 years, enhancing over 8 million consumer experiences daily, while protecting trillions of dollars of assets. Visit dtiq.com

About Coen Markets Inc.

Coen Markets, Inc. is one of the oldest and largest convenience chains in the Pittsburgh region. Serving the public since 1923, today with over 60 locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. Our mission is to impress and satisfy our guests with every visit and make their lives simpler. We strive to provide the highest level of service, the best food we can make in kitchens, and the most comfortable retail environment for our guests to make Coen their preferred place to shop. www.coen1923.com

