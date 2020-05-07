DTLA's Remote Workforce Is About to Get a Whole Lot Happier

Tucked into the heart of Downtown Los Angeles, My Third Place is where you can eat, drink, and also have a professional workspace without the costly membership fees. Meeting rooms, private phone booths, and private conference rooms are open on a per-use charge. The location has all the conveniences of traditional coworking spaces without a catch. They've even added a little alcohol at the bar to take the edge off.

While the central location is in the DTLA neighborhood, My Third Place helps independent workers across LA gather in accessible affiliate coffee shops through the My Third Place App. Members can use the app to get discounts, access special networking events, and find collaborators for their projects.

My Third Place explains, "Our vision is to build a community where people can connect, share ideas, and focus on their work. This is an environment filled with synergy, the aroma of good coffee, and delicious food. We want anyone to walk into our location and feel comfortable to say, 'this is My Third Place.'"

Founder Norman Kai Lee knows the food and beverage scene like the back of his hand. With years of successful experience turning around failed restaurants and spaces in New York, Los Angeles, and abroad, Norman has a firm idea of what people like and need. While COVID-19 has caused a massive shift in the needs of LA's workforce, My Third Place is ready with solutions.

LOCATION TO OPEN ONCE COVID-19 REGULATIONS LIFT.

Find out more at MyThirdPlaceLA.com .

My Third Place is a coffee shop workspace hybrid for the independent workforce. It provides an affordable option for those working remotely who seek a space where they can eat, work, and meet like-minded individuals.

