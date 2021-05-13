DTO Celebrates 2nd Anniversary, Hire of Two New Associates

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DTO Law , with offices in Los Angeles and San Francisco, is proud to celebrate its second anniversary and announce the addition of two new associates: Isabella Chilingaryan and David Ramírez-Gálvez. Since opening its doors in 2019, DTO has tripled in size from five attorneys to fifteen, increasing its team's breadth and depth of experience.

Isabella Chilingaryan bolsters DTO's growing real estate practice after launching her legal career in Sidley Austin's commercial real estate practice group, where she specialized in commercial real estate matters. Isabella expands DTO's ability to meet the real estate transactional needs of its clients, specifically with development, acquisition, disposition, financing, and leasing of commercial real estate properties. Isabella also managed various projects that dealt with land use, governmental, and community outreach issues during her tenure with Jamison Properties. Isabella is a graduate of the University of Southern California Law Center.

David Ramírez-Gálvez adds additional firepower to DTO's already-impressive litigation arsenal. After graduating from Stanford Law School, David clerked for the Honorable Gregg Costa of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. After his clerkship, David joined Susman Godfrey LLP and gained experience litigating high-stakes cases. While at Susman and later Jenner & Block LLP, David represented clients in antitrust, business tort, civil RICO, class action, consumer protection, copyright, employment, patent, and transnational matters. He will use his wide-ranging experience to represent DTO's clients in class actions, intellectual property cases, and complex commercial litigation matters. David also maintains an active pro bono practice, with a special emphasis on civil rights and immigration matters, and is bilingual.

"Isabella and David recognized the value proposition DTO offers young associates. Rather than being a cog in a BigLaw machine, they can get early, substantive experience on the ground floor of a young and dynamic firm," says Founding Partner Megan O'Neill.

DTO is trusted outside counsel for a variety of clients, from startups to Fortune 50 companies, in intellectual property, class action, and complex litigation matters as well as transactional and commercial real estate matters. The firm's current clients include American Honda, Costco, HP, Live Nation, Microsoft, PayPal, Penske Media Corporation, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, The Bountiful Co., and Toyota Financial, among others.

DTO is 100% owned and operated by women and persons of color and a champion for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. With its roster of high profile clients, the firm was recently shortlisted by prestigious law firm ranking guide Chambers for its "2021 Outstanding North American Firm for D&I" award. DTO was also named 2020 "Law Firm MVP" by the National Association of Minority & Women Owned Law Firms (NAMWOLF).

"Two years ago, we set out to create an elite firm that is also diverse and inclusive; it is baked into our DNA. Our clients want this; they appreciate the varied perspectives we provide in an ever-changing world," said Managing Partner William Delgado. "When you assemble an amazing team of lawyers with varied perspectives, each of whom can successfully tackle complex cases and sophisticated legal issues, growth is inevitable."

SOURCE DTO Law