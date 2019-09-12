DTO Law Announces Launch

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today, the partners at DTO Law (Delgado Tarango O'Neill LLP) formally announced the launch of the new firm with offices in Los Angeles and San Francisco. The firm has been in operation since May 1, 2019. Since opening its doors, DTO has more than doubled in size, necessitating a relocation of its Los Angeles office within the first three months of opening.

Founding partners William A. Delgado and Megan O'Neill both commenced their litigation careers at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP. Delgado left Quinn Emanuel in 2004 and joined Willenken LLP, where he ultimately became a name partner. O'Neill spent 12 years with Quinn Emanuel before joining Willenken in 2016 and opening the firm's San Francisco office the following year.

Delgado and O'Neill are joined by co-founding partner Marcos Tarango, most recently a partner at Sanchez & Amador. Tarango spent the majority of his career in-house at Toyota Financial Services and continues to provide transactional services to both TFS and Toyota Motor North America, among other clients.

When asked why the announcement of DTO's launch was delayed, Delgado responded: "We have been incredibly busy since Day One. We were very fortunate to have a stable of clients who followed us to our new firm and equally fortunate to have new clients immediately seek us out." The firm attributes its early success to a simple formula. "Regardless of whether you're talking about a litigation matter or a transactional matter, the key to success is the same: figure out what matters to the client, create a strategy around that, and execute that strategy with dogged persistence," Delgado noted.

"DTO's deep in-house experience positions us perfectly to know better than most what our clients are looking for," Tarango added. "Frankly, though, it's no secret: in-house clients want partners who will help them both drive strategic business objectives and get the job done. They don't want another oversized cost center exclusively focused on the project in front of them."

The firm's partners are joined by a group of top-flight attorneys who commenced their careers at some of the most prestigious law firms in the country. A cursory glance at the firm's roster also reveals diversity typically absent from the average law firm—over half of the firm is a member of an underrepresented group and over 50% is female. "We are a certified minority owned-firm run by two people of color and a woman," O'Neill said, "so it was important to us to ensure that our team reflected our long-held belief that diversity does not mean a compromise in quality—quite the opposite. Our firm makes the business case for diversity and we are proud of that."

DTO Law serves clients nationally from its offices in Los Angeles and San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.dtolaw.com.

Additional background regarding the founding partners:

Will Delgado has litigated and tried numerous cases ranging from commercial matters to complex patent cases across the country. Currently, he focuses his practice on intellectual property litigation and class action defense and has represented clients in over 100 intellectual property disputes in federal court alone and defended clients in over 35 threatened and filed class action matters. He has been named a "Top 20 Lawyer Under 40," a "Super Lawyer," and a "Top Latino Lawyer."

Marcos Tarango has over 20 years of in-house and law firm experience at Morrison & Foerster LLP and Baker & Hostetler LLP. He represents companies in various stages of development: financial and technology start-ups, growth-stage companies and Fortune 100. Having spent nearly 15 years in-house and co-developing a corporate in-house clinic at UCLA School of Law, he has a deep appreciation and understanding of what in-house counsel is looking for. Currently, his transactional practice is varied—advising clients of various sizes on transactional matters, with a special focus in the automotive and automotive finance industries, traditional "dirt" real estate transactions, and technology/outsourcing matters.

Megan O'Neill is a litigator and trial lawyer with nearly two decades of experience handling a wide range of complex commercial matters, including breaches of contract, mass torts, fraud claims and thorny employment disputes. She has a specialized focus in the class action arena, regularly defending Fortune 500 companies in consumer class actions alleging unfair competition, false advertising, and other claims. Megan also frequently speaks on class action topics. She has been recognized as a "California Star" by Benchmark Litigation, is a Fellow of Litigation Counsel of America: The Trial Lawyer Honorary Society, and was a 2018 Fellow of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity.

