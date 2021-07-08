DTO Law Elevates Justin Goodwin to Partner

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DTO Law, with offices in Los Angeles and San Francisco, is proud to announce that Justin T. Goodwin has become a Partner of the firm, effective July 1, 2021.

An experienced litigator, Justin specializes in complex commercial litigation and class action defense, with a focus on consumer and wage and hour class actions. He regularly defends Fortune 500 companies in false advertising, unfair competition, and product liability class actions in state and federal courts around the country and represents clients across a broad range of industries. In addition to defeating class certification in numerous California and nationwide class and collective actions, he has handled cases involving trade secrets, defamation, and allegations of harassment by high-profile executives. He also has secured several key appellate victories, including a Ninth Circuit decision recognized as a "Top 5 Appellate Reversal" by the Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journal. Justin currently represents American Honda Motor Co., Inc. in three nationwide automotive class actions, and Walgreens in a putative class action.

"Justin helped found this firm and has done everything in his power to help build it. He's a phenomenal litigator and colleague," says Founding Partner Megan O'Neill. "His class action expertise and relentless focus on securing victories make him a tremendous asset to our firm, and we look forward to the future with him as our Partner."

"He's brilliant," added Managing Partner William Delgado. "His accolades and ascension to partner should come as no surprise to anyone, especially given his invaluable contributions have helped us grow into a preeminent firm in two short years."

The firm recently celebrated its second anniversary and continued growth, is 100% owned and operated by women and persons of color, and a champion for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. With its roster of high-profile clients, DTO was recognized by prestigious law firm ranking guide Chambers as its "2021 Outstanding North American Firm for D&I." DTO was also named 2020 "Law Firm MVP" by the National Association of Minority & Women Owned Law Firms (NAMWOLF).

DTO is trusted outside counsel for a variety of clients, from startups to Fortune 50 companies, in intellectual property, class action, and complex litigation matters as well as various transactional matters, including those involving commercial real estate. Its client list includes American Honda, Google, Live Nation, Microsoft, PayPal, Penske Media Corporation, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, The Nature's Bounty Co., Toyota Financial, Unilever, and Walgreens, among others.

