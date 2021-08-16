DTRA Awards Prime Contract to Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) has awarded Systems Planning and Analysis (SPA), Inc. a $185 million prime contract for Research, Development, Test and Evaluation Subject Matter Expertise Advisory and Assistance Support. SPA's responsibilities in support of the Research and Development Directorate include chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear subject matter expertise; science and technology (S&T) development program integration; and interagency coordination.

"We are honored to support DTRA stakeholder needs in S&T development and look forward to assisting DTRA in providing critical capabilities to the warfighter. SPA is fully committed to delivering the highest quality services in assisting DTRA with protecting our Nation," said Dr. William Vantine, SPA President and CEO.

Additional areas SPA will support include counter weapons of mass destruction and R&D operations.

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. is a premier provider of innovative and data-driven knowledge-based solutions in support of complex National Security programs and defense priorities. SPA's capabilities include Advanced Analytics; Software Tool Development; System Engineering and Safety Analysis; Strategy, Policy and Compliance; and Program Support. SPA employees are subject matter experts in many domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity policy; and Hypersonics.

