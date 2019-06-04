dtSearch Document Filters Now Work With PDF 2.0

BETHESDA, Md., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- dtSearch announces the addition of PDF 2.0 support to its product line. Coming 25 years after Adobe created the original PDF document format, Version 2.0 is a major new release of the PDF file type. The component of the dtSearch product line that directly adds this new PDF 2.0 support is dtSearch's document filters.

dtSearch's proprietary document filters enable dtSearch products to instantly search terabytes of online and offline data. Specifically, the document filters give dtSearch products the ability to parse, extract, convert and display with highlighted hits full-text content and metadata in "Office" files, PDF 2.0 as well as older PDF formats, compression archives, emails and multilayer nested attachments, databases and online data.

The document filters are built into dtSearch enterprise and developer products as well as available for separate developer SDK licensing across a number of different platforms. APIs cover .NET Standard/.NET Core/Xamarin, other .NET, C++ and Java.

In addition to the document filters, general enterprise and developer features include:

Terabyte Indexer and Multithreaded Searching . dtSearch products can index over a terabyte of text in a single index. The index can cover multiple data sources, including different directories, email stores with attachments, databases and other online data. dtSearch products can create and search any number of indexes, and can search indexes during updates. The products support efficient multithreaded searching, with no limit on the number of concurrent search threads.

. dtSearch products can index over a terabyte of text in a single index. The index can cover multiple data sources, including different directories, email stores with attachments, databases and other online data. dtSearch products can create and search any number of indexes, and can search indexes during updates. The products support efficient multithreaded searching, with no limit on the number of concurrent search threads. Over 25 Search Options; International Language Support . The dtSearch product line has over 25 hit-highlighted search types, including special forensics search options like the ability to identify credit card numbers and generate and search for hash values, as well as new emoji support. For international languages, dtSearch products support Unicode, including support for right-to-left languages, and Chinese/Japanese/Korean character handling options.

. The dtSearch product line has over 25 hit-highlighted search types, including special forensics search options like the ability to identify credit card numbers and generate and search for hash values, as well as new emoji support. For international languages, dtSearch products support Unicode, including support for right-to-left languages, and Chinese/Japanese/Korean character handling options. Faceted Search and Other Data Classification Options . The dtSearch Engine SDKs supports categorization based on document full-text contents, internal document metadata, database content, or data attributes associated with documents during document indexing. The dtSearch Engine APIs offer faceted searching and other advanced data classification methods.

. The dtSearch Engine SDKs supports categorization based on document full-text contents, internal document metadata, database content, or data attributes associated with documents during document indexing. The dtSearch Engine APIs offer faceted searching and other advanced data classification methods. Federated Searching and the dtSearch Spider. dtSearch products offer federated searching across any number of databases, directories and email repositories. The dtSearch Spider adds local and remote online content to a search. The Spider can index sites to any level of depth, with support for public and secure online content. Federated searching includes integrated relevancy ranking across both online and offline data.

About dtSearch, dtSearch.com

The Smart Choice for Text Retrieval® since 1991, the dtSearch product line has over 25 search options for instantly searching terabytes of data. Along with enterprise and developer text retrieval, the company has its own document filters, offering parsing, extraction, conversion and searching of a broad range of data formats. Supported data types encompass databases, website data, popular "Office" formats, compression formats, and emails with nested attachments. dtSearch developer SDKs span multiple platforms. The company has distributors worldwide with coverage on six continents. See dtSearch.com for hundreds of reviews and case studies, as well as fully-functional evaluations.

