Dual-Chamber Dispensing Systems Market - 41% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Driven by Rising Demand for Convenient Packaging from the Cosmetics Industry | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The rising demand for convenient packaging from the cosmetics industry is one of the key drivers supporting the dual-chamber dispensing systems market growth. Personal care product manufacturers are seeking to introduce more appealing packaging designs to attract various customer segments. Convenience is also a key criterion for purchasing, as customers prefer convenient packaging that facilitates the easy use of the product. Therefore, manufacturers are increasingly implementing changes in packaging formats to meet consumer demands. Many cosmetic manufacturers are also planning to introduce innovative packaging for their products to catch the attention of consumers. Dual-chamber dispensing systems offer high potential for the packaging of cosmetic products as they offer both visual appeal and convenience of application. Such convenient packaging provided to customers will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenges - Challenges faced in the disposal of the packaging hinder the dual-chamber dispensing systems market growth. Dual-chamber dispensing systems are commonly made of rigid plastic substances such as HDPE and PET. The disposal of these substances is harmful to the environment, and hence, the disposal process incurs certain additional costs. In addition, when plastic substances are disposed of in landfills, they release poisonous gases, which further pollute the environment. Depending on the type of resin used in manufacturing them, the physical properties of dual-chamber dispensing systems may vary. Therefore, the manufacturers must maintain effective reverse logistics operations to ensure the proper and correct disposal of dual-chamber dispensing systems. However, the process of reverse logistics operations is expensive and results in high operating costs for the manufacturers. Such high costs are hampering market growth.

Segmentation Analysis:

The dual-chamber dispensing systems market report is segmented by End-user (Personal care, Homecare, and Other end-users) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The dual-chamber dispensing systems market share growth in the personal care segment will be significant for revenue generation. The personal care industry includes cosmetics and hygiene care products. Rising consumer spending on personal care products and the adoption of new marketing strategies by personal care product manufacturers are the key drivers triggering the growth of the global personal care packaging market. In addition, the global male grooming industry is expected to reach $70.5 billion in 2021. Thus, in turn, the market in focus will witness a positive impact in the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

The dual-chamber dispensing systems market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing to compete in the market.

Berlin Packaging UK Ltd



Bettix Ltd



Cospack America Corp.



Hangzhou Luzern Packaging Trading Co. Ltd



Matsa Group Ltd.



Ningbo Gidea Packaging Co. Ltd



O.Berk Co. LLC



Quadpack Industries SA



Shanghai Hopeck Packaging Co. Ltd.



Shijiazhuang Xinfuda Medical Packaging Co. Ltd.

Dual-Chamber Dispensing Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.85% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 256.74 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.86 Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Berlin Packaging UK Ltd, Bettix Ltd, Cospack America Corp., Hangzhou Luzern Packaging Trading Co. Ltd, Matsa Group Ltd., Ningbo Gidea Packaging Co. Ltd, O.Berk Co. LLC, Quadpack Industries SA, Shanghai Hopeck Packaging Co. Ltd., and Shijiazhuang Xinfuda Medical Packaging Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

