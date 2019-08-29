Dual Electric Breast Pump A Time-Saving Dual Breast Pump Designed with Babies and Mother in Mind.

FREE THE PUMP, because there is now a breast pump in the market that accommodates to your schedule and routine. The Dual Breast Pump by Beurer has been designed with the technology to pump more, in less time, making it not only time-saving but convenient. With a total weight of 2 pounds, this pump is one of the lightest available, perfect for transporting or using it on the move. With its illuminated LCD display and easy assembly of BPA-free parts compatible with AVENT & NUK bottles, the Dual Breast Pump includes vacuum technology and memory function. Pump at your own rhythm by choosing from the 10 pumping and 10 stimulation levels. When it's time to take the pump with you, simply carry it in the premium travel tote included to use it whenever, wherever.

German engineered and designed to stimulate natural drinking and suitable to switch between single and double pumping, it is the ideal breast pump for all mothers.

Feeding your baby just got easier with the Dual Electric Breast Pump, as Beurer focuses on keeping the nursing experience as seamless and comfortable as possible, to make it all about you and your baby.

The Dual Breast Pump by Beurer has recently been granted the prestigious seal of approval from PTPA . It is currently available for purchase for $134.15 (MSRP) through Amazon , where it currently rates 4.6/5. For more information, visit www.beurer.com

About Beurer:

Since 1919, Beurer has offered a range of more than 500 products, and ever since, they have been delivering what their claim promises: health and wellbeing. Their scope of products ranges from health to wellness to beauty, and baby.

As they continue to expand through different markets and retailers, such as CVS, Amazon, Costco and more, Beurer continues to design and launch different products to support and accommodate to daily life. Today, they are a full-line supplier, providing a whole range of products, from entry-level models to high-end. In doing so, they work together with top-class institutes, partners and advisers.

Get inspired by their new products and relish a pure joy for life with Beurer! For more information about the company visit www.beurer.com

SOURCE Beurer North America

Related Links

www.beurer.com

