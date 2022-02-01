Dual Fuel Engine Market: 43% of Growth to Originate from APAC | By End-user and Region | Global Forecast to 2025

Highlights-

Driver- Stringent regulations on NOx emissions to drive the market.

Stringent regulations on NOx emissions to drive the market. Trend- Ammonia gas as a substitute for natural gas in dual fuel engine is expected to be a key trend of the market.

Ammonia gas as a substitute for natural gas in dual fuel engine is expected to be a key trend of the market. Key Companies- Anglo Belgian Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Heinzmann GmbH and Co. KG, Kubota Corp., MAN Energy Solutions SE, Wartsila Corp., Westport Fuel Systems Inc., Woodward Inc., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. among others.

Anglo Belgian Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Heinzmann GmbH and Co. KG, Kubota Corp., MAN Energy Solutions SE, Wartsila Corp., Westport Fuel Systems Inc., Woodward Inc., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. among others. Key Region & Countries- The US, India , Germany , GCC, and China are the leading countries. APAC is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the Dual Fuel Engine Market

Learn More about Key Driver & Trend of the Market-

Dual Fuel Engine Market Driver:

Stringent regulations on NOx emissions:

One of the key factors driving growth in the dual fuel engine market is the stringent regulations on NOx emissions. Diesel emissions have a detrimental impact on the environment, especially on air quality. This has been the primary subject of recent environmental studies, which has further led to necessary changes in diesel emission regulations. Following the rise in awareness about emission regulations, diesel engine manufacturers must ensure that their products have high-performance levels while meeting stringent emission norms. The challenge lies in the reduction of NOx at the source to avoid cost-intensive measures. The current models of diesel engines are the cleanest combustion engines on the market. To comply with stringent government regulations, such as those imposed by the US EPA or the EU, engine manufacturers need to embrace the strict legislations of Tier IV when operating in the US and Stage III and IV standards when operating in Europe.

Dual Fuel Engine Market Trend:

Ammonia gas as a substitute for natural gas in dual fuel engine:

Ammonia gas as a substitute for natural gas in dual fuel engines is another factor supporting the dual fuel engine market share growth. The use of ammonia gas as a fuel source in dual-fuel applications is relatively a novel idea. A significant reduction in CO 2 , NOx, and PM emission levels is observed when ammonia is used as a fuel. Ammonia is a high-octane fuel, which possesses a high level of resistance to pre-ignition. Engines using ammonia as a fuel source have enhanced power output compared with when gasoline or diesel is used in the same engine. Both these properties of ammonia, when combined, provide significantly high engine efficiency. This has encouraged the design and development of engines that can take advantage of using ammonia as a fuel source. Owing to several benefits that ammonia gas offers, various research organizations are focusing on studying the effective use of ammonia in dual fuel engines.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Vendor Insights-

The dual fuel engine market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Anglo Belgian Corp.- The company offers dual fuel engine solutions for 12 cylinder V engine with four stroke and direct fuel injection, under the genset name 12DZD .

The company offers dual fuel engine solutions for 12 cylinder V engine with four stroke and direct fuel injection, under the genset name . Caterpillar Inc.- The company offers dual fuel engine solutions for marine engines and generator sets for customers in the cruise, ferry, cargo, inland waterway, offshore, tug and salvage, fishing, governmental and dredge segments, under the brand name MAK.

The company offers dual fuel engine solutions for marine engines and generator sets for customers in the cruise, ferry, cargo, inland waterway, offshore, tug and salvage, fishing, governmental and dredge segments, under the brand name MAK. Cummins Inc.- The company offers dual fuel engine solutions for drilling applications with power ranging from 1400 to 2200 hp, under the QSK50 series.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for dual fuel engines in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The high demand from the marine and power sectors will facilitate the dual fuel engine market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Heat Shield Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The heat shield market share is expected to increase by USD 2.84 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.54%. To get extensive research insights: Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Piston Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The piston market share is expected to increase by USD 15.12 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth at a CAGR of 7.55%. To get extensive research insights: Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Dual Fuel Engine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.95% Market growth 2021-2025 2.85 bn units Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 8.20 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Germany, and GCC Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anglo Belgian Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Heinzmann GmbH and Co. KG, Kubota Corp., MAN Energy Solutions SE, Wartsila Corp., Westport Fuel Systems Inc., Woodward Inc., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio