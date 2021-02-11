Dual-Licensed Chinese Transactional Attorney Joins NJ Law Firm

LYNDHURST, N.J., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarinci Hollenbeck's Lyndhurst, NJ office recently welcomed the addition of Junjuan Song to the firm's Commercial Real Estate and Corporate Transactions & Business Law practice groups, according to Donald Scarinci, Managing Partner of the firm.

"Junjuan is a unique attorney with an impressive background," stated Mr. Scarinci. "She is but one of few Chinese transactional attorneys dually-licensed in both New York and New Jersey. She also brings with her notable experience in international law matters, which greatly increases the international reach of the firm, especially in China. We are grateful to welcome her to our team," he continued.

Ms. Song is a bilingual attorney, fluent in both English and Mandarin Chinese. She mainly focuses her practice on the representation of financial institutions, e-commerce clients, developers, entrepreneurial and corporate clients, individual and institutional investors in a wide variety of matters including mortgage financing, commercial project acquisitions and sales, commercial leasing and other transactional matters. Ms. Song also has extensive experience in international law, specifically in immigration law. She's worked with several organizations in the foreign scientists community as well as multinational managers and executives on a variety of immigration petitions. She also has successfully advised non-resident and alien investors in connection with their real estate investment and relevant tax and immigration laws.

"I am thrilled to be bringing over my experience to such an innovative firm with an increasing presence in China and beyond," stated Ms. Song. "Scarinci Hollenbeck is the perfect fit for me to continue developing my transactional practice and I look forward to growing closer to the team here," she continued.

Ms. Song also has experience in Intellectual Property (IP), handling trademark-related matters on behalf of e-commerce businesses. Scarinci Hollenbeck's IP practice has a global reach, handling matters outside of the U.S. in European markets and beyond. The addition of Ms. Song broadens the coverage of the firm's IP practice, expanding its reach deeper into Chinese and Asian markets.

You can learn more about the legal experience of Ms. Song on her Scarinci Hollenbeck attorney bio page: https://scarincihollenbeck.com/attorney/junjuan-song

