Duality Health Begins Rapid Blockchain Innovation Cycle with Health Product Innovation Team at Dell Medical School

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Duality Health , a digital health company specializing in identity management, today announced the company's membership in the philanthropic Founders Circle of Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin as well as a collaboration that brings together technology, academia, and industry stakeholders to focus on blockchain and healthcare innovation.

This collaboration between Dell Med's Health Product Innovation team and Duality Health is a first step in establishing a sustainable Blockchain Innovation Hub that will ultimately enable rapid and efficient problem identification and solution iterations with the goal of clinical and commercially viable Blockchain-based products in healthcare.

The first innovation cycle is already underway to identify critical needs and develop prototype solutions leveraging Duality's robust blockchain infrastructure, Dynamic . The Dynamic blockchain functions as a highly redundant and available API framework for which to build and host interoperable health applications.

"Dell Med provides a world-class research environment to further validate a blockchain-based approach to solving some of healthcare's biggest challenges," said Clayton Saliba, CEO and Co-Founder of Duality. "Our passion aligns with the school's efforts to 'rethink everything', explore new possibilities, and develop novel technologies that will ultimately improve health care for all."

On the back of this announcement comes the news that Duality has secured cornerstone investors Bandera Capital and Sapien Ventures in the company's ongoing pre-Seed round of investment.

"We believe blockchain technology will be a keystone in the future of healthcare and are excited to support forward-thinking organizations like Duality and Dell Med," said Gabriel Reyna, Managing Partner at Bandera Capital.

Duality Health is a fast-growing startup focused on the nexus between healthcare data and blockchain technology. Founded in 2018, Duality's mission is to develop a highly secure and interoperable blockchain ecosystem to accurately identify, manage, track, and link global health data. The company's product suite includes Patient Identity Management, Practitioner Single-Sign-On, and Electronic Health Data Exchange. Duality's founders and employees are dedicated to making health care safer and more affordable to all.

