Duality Technologies Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

NEWARK, N.J., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duality Technologies , a leading provider of Privacy-Enhancing Technologies (PET) applications based on Homomorphic Encryption, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers." Duality's ground-breaking PET applications allow organizations to collaborate on data, including sensitive and regulated data, to drive value while preserving privacy and trust. In this age of big data, Duality SecurePlus® applications bring about a fundamental change in organizations' ability to collaborate on sensitive data by enabling them to securely apply advanced analytics and AI without exposing sensitive data or valuable intellectual property during the process. Duality's advanced technology preserves the confidentiality of personal information and ensures compliance with data privacy regulations.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

With Duality's selection as Technology Pioneer, CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Alon Kaufman will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. Duality will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

"We're excited to welcome Duality Technologies to our 2021 cohort of Technology Pioneers," says Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. "Duality and its fellow pioneers are developing technologies that can help society solve some of its most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world."

"We are thrilled to be acknowledged as a Tech Pioneer by the World Economic Forum," said Duality's Dr. Alon Kaufman. "It is a confirmation of the transformative impact of our technology and its applications. Organizations' ability to jointly collaborate on their precious data and apply analytics and AI while keeping such data protected throughout the process is critical to the future of the data economy. We look forward to contributing to the Forum's dialogues and initiatives in these domains."

For the first time in the community's history, over 30% of the cohort are led by women. The firms also come from regions all around the world, extending their community far beyond traditional tech hubs like Silicon Valley. This year's cohort includes start-ups from 26 economies, with countries UAE, El Salvador, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe represented for the first time.

The diversity of these companies extends to their innovations as well. 2021 Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here.

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community's selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company's relevance with the World Economic Forum's Platforms.

All info on this year's Technology Pioneers can be found here: http://wef.ch/techpioneers21.

More information on past winners, information on the community and the application link can be found here.

About Duality Technologies

Duality Technologies is at the forefront of Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs), setting a new standard for privacy-preserving data collaboration. Duality SecurePlus®, a leading PET platform, combines advanced Homomorphic Encryption and data science, enabling organizations to collaborate on data and derive insights without exposing their sensitive data. Duality's products are used by companies across regulated industries including financial services, healthcare, telecommunications and more. Duality was recently listed on Fast Company's 2020 Most Innovative Companies List in the Data Science category. For more information, please visit dualitytech.com .

About World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

About the Technology Pioneers

The World Economic Forum believes that innovation is critical to the future well-being of society and to driving economic growth. Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

The World Economic Forum provides the Technology Pioneers community with a platform to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

