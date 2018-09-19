Dubai Based HTS Interiors Conceptualizes Interior Design and Fit Out for Basanti & Co, Bluewaters Island

HTS Interiors, Dubai have announced that they shall be managing the interior design and fit out work for Basanti & Co., the 5,881 sq feet flagship restaurant project by Jetty Ventures. The restaurant specializes in Indian cuisine and is hugely popular in Mumbai with rave reviews from food lovers and critics. The HTS Interiors team has conceptualized its Dubai wing keeping the Meraas aesthetics in mind while staying true to the Basanti & Co. brand idea.

"Jetty Ventures, the brainchild behind Basanti & Co.'s Dubai chapter wanted us to focus on creating sophisticated interiors without losing the restaurant's eclectic appeal. This was important because the target audience for Basanti & Co. will be the millennial crowd with a preference for cool and contemporary settings. We have re-interpreted the Mumbai concept to align it with Bluewaters Island's aesthetic sensibility, but included Basanti & Co.'s original summer color scheme," says Nitin Nadukandy, the Founder, and CEO of HTS Interiors.

"Conceptually, we wanted to tell the story of Basanti, the lead character from the 1975 Hindi cult movie, Sholay, after which the restaurant is named. This is a story of a journey, destinations and experiences. Thus, the story starts with the approach to the restaurant via the outside seating area, which is an informal, relaxed space. This informal character is also reflected in the design look and feel of the ground floor interior. However, we've also incorporated a few formal materials to slightly change the look and feel - as a phase-over between an informal exterior and the more formal interior on the first floor," says Laurika Muller, the Design Director and Project-in-Charge for the Basanti & Co. project.

"The stair case connecting the ground floor and 1st floor was designed to be an experiential space (continuing the journey) with a "Juliet" balcony (a rest point) overlooking the beach and boats. The first floor has been designed with six mini-destination experiences to suit a variety of client's seating preferences. Although our design approach was very conceptual and in line with client requirements, we've also tried to capture the true identity of Dubai - Diversity," adds Laurika.

Basanti & Co. will be a part of the ambitious Bluewaters Island project - a manmade island that shall serve as a modern, family-oriented fun destination with premium apartments, penthouses, townhouses, and over 200 retail and dining concepts.

HTS Interiors is a premier custom fit out company offering a wide range of interior design services. Their creative designs and professional services make them one of the most sought-after interior design companies in Dubai. The company's expertise includes but isn't limited to restaurant interiors. Some of their prestigious projects within the UAE include Prime Minister Office (Emirates Tower), Rivera Mall, Boeing Office, Mekong Anantara, Adventz, Seagrill Fairmont and many more.

HTS Interiors is a leading interior design company in Dubai offering a wide range of solutions, including interior fit-out and consultancy. Established in 2011, the company has worked with small, medium, and large-scale clients across the UAE.

