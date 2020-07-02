Dubai Logistics Market Assessment 2020-2023: Economic & Trade Indicators, Regulatory Environment, Transformational Trends, Disruptive Trends, Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transformation Trends in Dubai's Logistics Industry, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyses the key trends and its implications relating to Dubai's logistics-related strategies-autonomous logistics, sharing economy, Logistics 5.0, intelligent digital assets, and sustainability. This research also identifies the potential disruptive impact of logistics on logistics segments such as transportation, warehousing, and supply chain solutions in Dubai until 2023.



Key Issues Addressed

In the current economic environment, what opportunities lie ahead of the logistics market? What are the key drivers and trends?

What are the key freight market and warehousing trends that are likely to shape the future of Dubai's logistics industry and its segments?

Since the early 2000s, Dubai has made a significant economic improvement with the help of its economic diversification initiatives. Dubai's transportation and logistics industry have also changed notably with low logistical and operational costs and favorable government policies attracting investors from around the world, marking the region as a gateway to the Arab, Asian, and African markets. This is complemented by Dubai's strategic location between Asia and Europe, serving both the East and the West, and providing optimum trading conditions for the Emirate. Dubai continuously invests in the development of its infrastructure and technology for a well-integrated transport system and excellent logistics infrastructure.



The UAE is ranked 11th in terms of being a logistics-friendly country - ahead of its middle-eastern counterparts, Saudi Arabia and Oman. Additionally, port automation activities, rail development, free zone developments, and connected infrastructure allows autonomy and acts in favor of Dubai.



With the outbreak of COVID-19, several logistics companies faced challenges such as supply-chain capacity constraints and governmental restrictions, which in turn, led to the suspension of key services in some routes, and freight capacity and cost pressure issues.



Improving process efficiency, meeting labor shortages, and reducing delivery times have been the crucial factors of success for the logistics companies in this region, as Dubai has emerged as a trans-shipment hub. With the emergence of digital technologies, innovative solutions are being adopted by service providers. On one hand, deploying warehouse robots, exoskeletons, collaborative robots, self-driving vehicles, and equipment helps service providers to reduce processing times, as robots handle the mundane time-consuming processes.



Automation has also proved useful during the pandemic and resulting lockdowns, as service providers with implemented automation technologies did not witness any major impact during the pandemic. However, shared warehouses with shared logistics assets, and transport capacity sharing will allow service providers to increases asset and capacity utilization rates, thereby reducing their logistics costs significantly.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Industry Overview

Disruptive Trends

Research Scope

2. Research Scope

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

3. Economic and Trade Indicators

Economic Snapshot

Dubai Trade Scenario

Challenges Resulting from the Global COVID-19 Pandemic

Industry Transformation Roadmap

4. Regulatory Environment

Key Regulatory Authorities in Dubai

Traffic Law 2017

Regulatory Developments

8 Quick Steps to Set up Business in Dubai

5. Transportation and Logistics Industry

Logistics Industry Snapshot

Logistics Performance Index

Land Transport - Road

Land Transport - Rail

Air Transport

Sea Transport

COVID-19 Mitigation Strategies by Service Providers

6. Transformational Trends in Dubai

Transformation Roadmap

Dubai Autonomous Transportation Strategy

Dubai Silk Road Strategy

Dubai Clean Energy Strategy

7. Disruptive Trends and Their Impact on Logistics

Autonomous Logistics

Shared Economy

Logistics 5.0

Intelligent Digital Assistants

Sustainability

8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunities By Segments

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

9. The Last Word

3 Big Predictions

