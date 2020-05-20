Dubai SME allocates AED 20 million to guarantee capital for SMEs through The Fund & Beehive partnership

The Fund and Beehive recently renewed and updated their existing partnership by broadening the channels of eligibility for SMEs to access financing, and for investors to reap attractive returns by participating in entrepreneurial startups.

The original agreement had enabled Dubai-based SMEs that are 100% owned and managed by an Emirati to request financing of up to AED780,000, backed by a full capital guarantee extended by The Fund from a total guarantee pool of AED 20 million. In a significant update to the agreement, Dubai-based SMEs that are 50% or more owned and managed by an Emirati are now also eligible for financing of up to AED420,000, which will be backed by a 50% capital guarantee.

Furthermore, the update allows businesses eligible for new financing to get a three-months payment holiday at the beginning of their loan term, which will be followed by a 24-months payment schedule.

His Excellency Sami Al Qamzi, Director-General of Dubai Economy, said access to finance is key to the creation, sustainability and growth of SMEs. "The strengths and diversity of SMEs are strategic assets for Dubai in ensuring that business activity remains uninterrupted and new opportunities are created continuously. The agreement between Mohammed Bin Rashid Fund for SMEs and Beehive extends the benefits of their partnership to a wider SME community and will thereby strengthen the position of Dubai as a competitive hub for business and entrepreneurship, particularly during the present global economic challenges."

The loan guarantee scheme will allow eligible SMEs to access funding at lower rates and give protection to investors that support these businesses. This is critical for Dubai's SMEs that are currently facing a cash crunch and will allow them to continue their operations and paying their bills. The total guarantee pool of AED20 million will ensure this financial tool can be utilized by many eligible SMEs.

Abdul Baset Al Janahi, CEO of Dubai SME, said that the partnership with Beehive is also a unique opportunity for investors in Dubai. "Investors on Beehive's platform can invest from as little as AED100 into multiple businesses, and this new agreement will enable low risk investing, as well as the confidence which comes from having a diversified portfolio. Furthermore, it should help restore investor confidence in SMEs especially in view of the impact of COVID-19 on their operation."

Craig Moore, CEO of Beehive, said: "We are delighted to extend this important partnership with Dubai SME and to introduce updates which will allow the benefits to be appreciated by more SMEs, especially those who need it at this challenging time."

Dubai-based SMEs Facility Type Maximum Facility Amount Expected borrowing rate Expected average profit rate for investors Capital guarantee% Payment Holiday Re-payment

period 100% Emirati owned & managed Working Capital Finance AED 780,000 from 0.9% per month 1% per month 100% N/A 150 days Term Finance from 4.7% per annum 10% per annum 3 months 24 months ­50% Emirati owned & managed Working Capital Finance AED 420,000 from 0.9% per month 1% per month 50% N/A 150 days Term Finance from 4.7% per annum 10% per annum 3 months 24 months

About Dubai SME

Dubai SME, an agency of the Department of Economic Development (DED), Government of Dubai, aims to foster an entrepreneurial culture and develop a competitive SME sector for the Emirate of Dubai. The key strategies adopted by Dubai SME are: advocate a pro-business environment for developing entrepreneurship and SMEs, seed innovative start-ups and groom promising SMEs. Dubai SME's vision is to make Dubai the centre for innovative SMEs to start, grow and expand their businesses, thus adding greater value to the economy of Dubai.

For further information, please contact: Faisal Shamsudheen, Tel: (971 4) 445 5927, Email: [email protected]

About Beehive

Beehive P2P Ltd. is the first peer to peer lending platform in MENA to be regulated by the DFSA. Beehive directly connects businesses looking for finance with investors, creating mutually beneficial partnerships for growth. Beehive's digital platform provides smarter finance solutions to businesses, financial institutions and investors. By combining financial market experience with technology, we accelerate efficiency and functionality to deliver market innovation. Beehive has been facilitating finance to SMEs for over five years in the GCC region and is regulated by the DFSA in Dubai, and CBB in Bahrain.

For Beehive enquiries, please contact: Bryony Travers, Brand Manager +971 58 587 1300 [email protected]

SOURCE Beehive P2P Ltd