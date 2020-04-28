Dubak Electrical Group Launches Innovative Solution To Get America Back To Work Safely

Americans will soon be returning to their workplaces amidst a flurry of anxiety-inducing safety measures and recommendations addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. DuThermX provides a new, automated body-temperature measurement solution that works while streamlining movement of people with ease at entry points. Additional DuThermX applications will be available for walk-thru entry, airport entrances, outdoor tunnels and event venues as well as offering other mobile solutions.

"DuThermX promises to help return America to work with confidence, where the new normal can look and feel as much like the old normal as possible," says Nick Dubak, Chief Operating Officer of Dubak Electrical Group. " With DuThermX, an unobtrusive entry body temperature measurement system helps reduce the anxiety and stresses that go along with today's flow of people at points of entry while enhancing the safety of employees and visitors – all the while freeing up personnel to focus on other important aspects of safety and security."

As new standards for public safety emerge, including from the federal government, proven best practices in identifying people with elevated body temperature is a key factor in mitigating the threat of illness. Recognizing the seriousness of the COVID-19 virus, Dubak's world-class team of engineers started working on a safety solution in January 2020.

"Safety has always been central to what we do. So, we tapped the thousands of hours of R&D as well as years of installation experience to develop a system that accounts for the dynamic conditions of personnel scanning, traffic flow, facility requirements, and changing environment impact," said Dubak Electrical Group's Vice President of Engineering Danny Vujovic.

The DuThermX Difference

When it comes to safeguarding points of entry at industrial, commercial and public facilities around the country, DuThermX is the highest functioning automated temperature scanning and security solution available. DuThermX is a contact-free and continuous flow system, which alleviates the need for manual screening and any bottle necks created by stopping people that often requires two or more personnel at any building entry point. It can be added to existing surveillance and monitoring systems or installed separately.

Easily, quickly, unobtrusively, DuThermX detects body temperatures within +/- 0.54 degrees Fahrenheit for 16 – 40 people simultaneously, depending on the configuration of a facility's entry point. With a response time of 30 milliseconds, the hard-wired set-up delivers a constant, secure, and reliable data feed. When a person passes through an entry point with an elevated temperature, an alarm alerts designated personnel. The multi notification alarm system includes audible, visual, email, SMS text, onscreen and network video capture.

With its deep history in innovation, designing, developing and installing industrial electrical and technology systems along with its thermography scanning offerings, Dubak Electrical was able to develop a system that integrates advanced thermal camera technology, surveillance and electrical systems. The parent company offers a turnkey, fully integrated system that addresses heightened emerging public health challenges. The system add-ons can offer additional security enhancements such as facial recognition. Dubak offers 24/7 – 365 days a year service assistance through its customer care facilities located in suburban Chicago.

About Dubak Electrical Group

Dubak Electrical Group is a leader in industrial electrical construction and maintenance with more than three decades of experience. As family-owned-and-operated business, Dubak has an established record of success and safety in the design, installation and maintenance of industrial electrical, HVACR, control, and automation. The company opened a new corporate headquarters, training and technology facility in La Grange in 2016, in Chicago's western suburbs. Additional regional offices are located in Florida, Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin. We are currently building a second innovation center opening in La Grange in 2021.

