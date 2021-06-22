Ducati Multistrada V4 S Wins "Best Motorcycle of 2021" Award From Robb Report

"We thank Robb Report for recognizing the Multistrada V4 S as a game-changing motorcycle with its industry-leading technology that advances rider comfort and performance much like the original Multistrada 1200S did in 2010," said Jason Chinnock, Chief Executive Officer of Ducati North America. "The Multistrada V4 S is the motorcycle that not only fits a wide variety of terrain but also many types of riders. It is rare that one motorcycle is so well balanced that it satisfies the rational rider with its versatility and reliability, yet does not compromise the visceral experience that a rider would come to expect of a Ducati."

The new fourth-generation Multistrada V4 retains and extends the winning formula of "four bikes in one" introduced by the Multistrada in 2010, now boasting the all-new 1158 cc V4 Granturismo engine, which is the same engine found in the Panigale V4 superbike. The radar technology software which is set to release into the North American market on July 1, is an advanced aid system managing both Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD). The ACC is perfectly integrated into the motorcycle, which by means of controlled braking and acceleration automatically adjusts the distance (selectable on four levels) from other vehicles. The ACC system allows for more comfortable riding, especially on long highway journeys. The Blind Spot Detection (BSD) technology, housed under the headlight, can detect and report vehicles approaching in the so-called blind spot, namely the area not visible either directly by the rider or through the rear-view mirror.

United States pricing for the Multistrada V4 begins at an MSRP of $19,995, with the Multistrada V4 S starting at $24,095 and Multistrada V4 S Sport at $26,095. For Canada, the Multistrada V4 starts at an MSRP of $22,395 CAD and an MSRP of $26,745 CAD for the Multistrada V4 S, with the Multistrada V4 S Sport starting at a Canadian MSRP of $28,795 CAD.

Additional information about the Multistrada V4 can be found here: https://www.ducati.com/us/en/bikes/multistrada/multistrada-v4

SOURCE Ducati North America