Duchesnay Inc. to Present a Poster on Ospemifene at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the North American Menopause Society (NAMS)

BLAINVILLE, QC, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Duchesnay Inc., a pharmaceutical company specializing in women's health, announced today that it will present a poster on the topic of ospemifene at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the North American Menopause Society (NAMS) in San Diego.

The abstract titled: Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Multicenter Study to Evaluate Vulvar Health from Photograph Images Taken at Investigative Sites of Consenting Subjects Participating in the Efficacy and Safety of Ospemifene in Patients with Moderate to Severe Vaginal Dryness, a Symptom of Vulvovaginal Atrophy (VVA) due to Menopause, will be presented as a poster presentation on October 4, 2018, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. PST.

This poster will include new data related to the use of ospemifene in menopausal women with moderate to severe vaginal dryness, a symptom of vulvovaginal atrophy (VVA), a part of the genitourinary syndrome of menopause (GSM). Duchesnay is currently seeking marketing authorization for this additional indication for ospemifene and this new safety and efficacy data is currently under evaluation by the United States Food and Drug Administration.

"We are proud to share new data on ospemifene for the treatment of vaginal dryness, a frequent and most bothersome symptom of VVA, which is a component of the genitourinary syndrome of menopause," said Graziella Soulban, Senior Director of Medical Affairs at Duchesnay. "This data, based on visual vulvovaginal evaluations, enhances the understanding of how ospemifene can improve vulvovaginal health in post-menopausal women."

About Duchesnay



Duchesnay is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a long-standing commitment to women's health. The company focuses on filling the void in terms of scientific research and education and on developing pharmacological solutions that are safe and effective for use during pregnancy and breastfeeding. Duchesnay also commercializes a broad portfolio of products to offer safe and effective therapeutic options that meet the health and quality of life needs of women and their family members at various stages of their lives. For more information, visit www.DuchesnayUSA.com.

SOURCE Duchesnay inc.

Related Links

http://www.duchesnay.com/fr/

