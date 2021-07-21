Duck® Brand Crowns Best Dressed in the 21st Annual Stuck at Prom® Contest

The two crafty teens wowed the judges with their inspirational Duck Tape ® designs, making it as finalists of the competition before catching the public's eye to be deemed royalty of the contest. Leon and Bekic will each earn a $10,000 cash college scholarship to assist in their future creative endeavors.

"Each of our participants pushed the boundaries with their designs to enter this year's contest and we're beyond impressed by their determination and skill to make never-before-seen looks out of Duck Tape®," says Ashley Luke, Senior Product Manager and Global Brand Manager at Duck® Brand's parent company, Shurtape Technologies, LLC. "We applaud Larissa, Ryan and all of our finalists for using their creativity, culture and interests to design extraordinary pieces, winning over their communities and the public in the process."

Learn more about this year's winners and their standout Duck Tape® promwear:

2021 Stuck at Prom® Grand Prize Dress Winner: Larissa Leon

Leon spent 163 hours designing her dress with 47 rolls of Duck® brand duct tape. Honoring her heritage and the traditional Spanish dances that emphasize local folk culture, her folklorico gown is accessorized with flowers, Duck Tape® lace, ribbon and a full flowy skirt. Leon's passion for design blossomed when she began using Duck Tape® at an early age to make toys, clothing, hair accessories and even her school backpack. The Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest was her opportunity to showcase her talent to win big scholarship money.

"When I heard Duck Tape® had a scholarship, I knew I had to make a special creation. The gown was designed to honor my culture, helping me pay homage to my roots, along with making a beautiful dress for prom that's made out of Duck Tape®, something that many of my friends and family thought to be impossible," Leon says of her design.

2021 Stuck at Prom® Grand Prize Tux Winner: Ryan Bekic

Bekic spent 160 hours crafting his entry using 27 rolls of Duck Tape®. Inspired by the runway, his 2-in-1 design features moving (and removable) Duck Tape® wings. He used various "high fashion" looks as inspiration and black, white, red and gold colors to represent good and evil. The double-sided tux is dark on the front and light on the back, with handcrafted gold roses lining the back of his suit.

Bekic will use his Stuck at Prom® winnings to support his studies in interdisciplinary arts and sciences. He says he's most proud of his original pattern that he spent hours and weeks making to bring his vision to life.

After being selected by a panel of judges for their craftmanship, originality and use of Duck Tape®, the 10 finalists gained support from their community and public through social media, local news outlets and other creative methods. The eight runners-up will each receive $500 scholarships and Duck® brand prize packs worth $100. These finalists include: Meihuan Yu, Zaineb Aljumayaat, Erika Avellaneda, Giles Ferrell, Vaughn Westerman, Aaron Leal, Casey Alferink and Zoe Tibbs.

Learn more about the 21st Annual Duck® Brand Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest at StuckAtProm.com. For more information on Duck Tape® and to get inspired with craft ideas and instructions, visit DuckBrand.com.

DUCK TAPE® BRAND DUCT TAPE

An American original, Duck Tape® brand duct tape is the fix-all to help with everyday repairs, projects or crafts. Duck Tape® offers a vast array of innovative, forward-thinking solutions that help everyone – from makers and creators to do-it-yourselfers and professionals – bring their ideas to life. The brand sets trends with its wide variety of colors and designs, inspires creativity and leads the way in DIY or jobsite projects, crafting, and more, by providing the tools consumers need to make or repair anything. Duck Tape® brand is marketed by Shurtape Technologies, LLC, an industry-leading manufacturer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products, with facilities worldwide.

Visit DuckBrand.com for additional product information as well as DuckTapeMaker.com for a source of everyday inspiration, imagination and creativity. Keep up-to-date on Duck® brand news by joining our nearly 5 million fans on Facebook® (Facebook.com/DuckTape) and (Facebook.com/TheDuckBrand ) , following us on Twitter® (@TheDuckBrand) and Instagram ( @ TheDuckBrand), following our boards on Pinterest® (Pinterest.com/TheDuckBrand) and watching us on YouTube® (YouTube.com/TheDuckBrand).

SHURTAPE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC

Based in Hickory, N.C., Shurtape Technologies, LLC, is an industry-leading manufacturer and marketer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products, with facilities in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, Peru, United Arab Emirates, China and Australia. Together, our subsidiaries serve numerous markets, including industrial/MRO, building and construction, packaging, electrical, stucco, HVAC, professional paint, automotive, marine, aerospace, arts and entertainment, graphic arts, sound control, medical, DIY, home and office, and retail. In addition to specialty adhesive solutions, Shurtape Technologies offers products under recognizable brand names such as Duck®, FrogTape®, T-REX®, Painter's Mate®, Shurtape® and Kip®. Learn more at ShurtapeTech.com.

Facebook® is a registered trademark of Facebook, Inc.

Twitter® is a registered trademark of Twitter, Inc.

Instagram is a registered trademark of Instagram, LLC.

Pinterest® is a registered trademark of Pinterest, Inc.

YouTube® is a registered trademark of Google, Inc.

SOURCE Duck® Brand