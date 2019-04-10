Duck Commander The Tour Features Taylor's & Company Lifestyle Branded Firearms

WEST MONROE, La., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Duck Commander The Tour has announced its partnership with Taylor's & Company to showcase a collection of lifestyle-branded firearms. The partnership will give Taylor's & Company a chance to design a lineup of firearms specifically for Duck Commander fans and outdoor enthusiasts. Both brands share core values of family and the great outdoors. This is one of several new partnerships for Duck Commander The Tour.

Duck Commander The Tour

Taylor's & Company is known for its collection of firearms made with precision machinery and high-quality materials. All of the firearms are faithful reproductions of Civil War, Old West, hunting, and tactical guns from the 19th century. The company sells everything from handguns and long guns, to a tactical line that includes pistols, rifles and shotguns.

"We hope to learn from the Duck Commander brand about the needs of the modern outdoorsman, and we are prepared to improve our classic designs to meet those needs," says Tammy Loy, CEO of Taylor's & Company. "We appreciate the family bonds of the Duck Commander brand, and appreciate how they have embraced an outdoor lifestyle in their everyday scenarios. The quality products that Duck Commander promotes makes us feel honored to be a part of the line-up with our lifestyle branded firearms."

Duck Commander The Tour is also looking forward to the partnership with Taylor's & Company. "We're excited to have them on board and look forward to working with them to showcase firearms we know our fans and fellow outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy," says Justin Martin of Duck Commander.

Duck Commander The Tour takes place inside the famous Duck Commander Warehouse where visitors can learn more about the Robertsons, Duck Dynasty, and other projects the family is involved with. Visitors can purchase hunting gear, apparel, hats, books, and the famous handmade duck calls from the Duck Commander Store. The new partnership with Taylor's & Company will give Duck Commander enthusiasts and those who live an outdoor lifestyle a chance to see the firearms on the Duck Commander Tour.

For more information about Taylor's & Company, visit www.taylorsfirearms.com. More details about Duck Commander The Tour can be found at www.duckcommander.tours.

About Duck Commander

Duck Commander® is a family-owned and operated business that was established in 1972 by Phil Robertson and is based in West Monroe, Louisiana. What began as a duck call-centered company has grown into a multi-million dollar empire under the guidance of current CEO, Willie Robertson. Duck Commander The Tour takes visitors on a journey through the family's history, the Duck Dynasty show, and events that have made Duck Commander what it is today.

