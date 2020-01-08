Duck Dynasty's John Godwin to Make an Appearance at the International Sportsmen's Expo in Denver on January 11, 2020

DENVER, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- John Godwin, a well-known cast member from the hit television series, Duck Dynasty, will be making an appearance at the International Sportsmen's Expo in Denver, Colorado.

On Saturday, January 11, 2020, Godwin will appear at the 303 Ranch booth #2838 from 11 am to 2 pm. Godwin will then move to the booth for Peak Honda World Booth #B1023 from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Godwin is known as a fun and quirky character on the show and will be happy to chat and sign autographs for fans.

"I'll tell stories and talk with everyone," Godwin said, "It will be a good time."

303 Ranch is a Whitetail Deer & Exotic hunting ranch located in Rochelle, Texas. The ranch presents itself to be a family-friendly getaway.

Using the tagline 'The Hunt of a Lifetime,' 303 Ranch draws hundreds of hunting enthusiasts each year.

Peak Honda World is a premier Colorado Power Sports dealer. With a selection of SideXSides, 4 Wheelers, and Dirt Bikes, Peak Honda World is a local dealer providing a selection of Power Sports Vehicles for all types of riders.

Both booths plan to give out photos of Godwin that attendees can have autographed, as well as t-shirts and other fantastic items. Cross promotional giveaways are also set to take place, such as receiving a Black Buck Hunt at the ranch when purchasing select ATV's, or a free Camo-Generator when purchasing a hunt at the ranch.

If you would like more information about this event, please contact Tammy Alverson at 720-971-9178 or email at 231871@email4pr.com.

