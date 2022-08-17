Duck meat market, Evolving Opportunities with AJC International Inc. and LuCanard - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duck Meat Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.59 billion at a CAGR of 2.74% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the Increasing global production of duck meat. In addition, the development of lab-grown meat is anticipated to boost the growth of the Duck Meat Market. 74% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Rising worldwide duck meat production will support the expansion of the APAC duck meat market.

Latest market research report titled Duck Meat Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

This report extensively covers duck meat market segmentation by product (fresh duck meat and processed duck meat) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). View market snapshot before purchasing.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Major Five Duck Meat Companies:

AJC International Inc.- The company offers vegetables and fruits to all the major segments of the food industry with a wide variety of frozen foods.

The company offers vegetables and fruits to all the major segments of the food industry with a wide variety of frozen foods. AMI LLC sp.k- The company offers Bone breasts with duck skin, Duck legs, Duck fillet, and more.

The company offers Bone breasts with duck skin, Duck legs, Duck fillet, and more. Cargill Inc.- the company offers a variety of meat products such as poultry meat, beef, and other processed meat products in Africa , Asia , Europe , Eurasia, the Middle East , North Africa , Malaysia , Eastern Europe , and the Americas.

the company offers a variety of meat products such as poultry meat, beef, and other processed meat products in , , , Eurasia, the , , , , and the Americas. Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc- The company offers duck meat such as boneless leg, boneless drummer, boneless breast, and more.

The company offers duck meat such as boneless leg, boneless drummer, boneless breast, and more. Maple Leaf Farms Inc.- The company offers different duck meat products such as duck legs, duck breasts, and others.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report .

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global duck meat market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market within the global Consumer Staples market.

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the global packaged foods and meats market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report .

Related Reports:

Vitamin E Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The vitamin E market share is expected to increase by USD 548.3 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.79%.

Soy Beverages Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The soy beverages market share is expected to increase by USD 3.82 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.52%.

Duck Meat Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.74% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.59 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 74% Key consumer countries China, Japan, France, Germany, and Malaysia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AJC International Inc., AMI LLC sp. k, BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc, Gressingham Foods, LuCanard, Maple Leaf Farms Inc., Memphis Meats, and Pepes Ducks Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Packaged foods and meats market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Fresh duck meat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Fresh duck meat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Fresh duck meat - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Processed duck meat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Processed duck meat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Processed duck meat - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AJC International Inc.

Exhibit 43: AJC International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 44: AJC International Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 45: AJC International Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 AMI LLC sp. k

Exhibit 46: AMI LLC sp. k - Overview



Exhibit 47: AMI LLC sp. k - Product and service



Exhibit 48: AMI LLC sp. k - Key offerings

10.5 BRF SA

10.6 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 54: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Cargill Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 56: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc

Exhibit 57: Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc - Overview



Exhibit 58: Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 59: Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc – Key news



Exhibit 60: Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc - Segment focus

10.8 Gressingham Foods

Exhibit 62: Gressingham Foods - Overview



Exhibit 63: Gressingham Foods - Product and service



Exhibit 64: Gressingham Foods - Key offerings

10.9 LuCanard

Exhibit 65: LuCanard - Overview



Exhibit 66: LuCanard - Product and service



Exhibit 67: LuCanard - Key offerings

10.10 Maple Leaf Farms Inc.

Exhibit 68: Maple Leaf Farms Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Maple Leaf Farms Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 70: Maple Leaf Farms Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 71: Maple Leaf Farms Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Memphis Meats

Exhibit 72: Memphis Meats - Overview



Exhibit 73: Memphis Meats - Product and service



Exhibit 74: Memphis Meats - Key offerings

10.12 Pepes Ducks Ltd.

Exhibit 75: Pepes Ducks Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Pepes Ducks Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 77: Pepes Ducks Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 78: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 79: Research Methodology



Exhibit 80: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 81: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 82: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/duck-meatmarket

SOURCE Technavio