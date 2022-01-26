Duck Meat Market size to grow by USD 1.60 billion| Market Research Insights Highlight Health Benefits of Duck Meat as Key Driver | Technavio

The report also covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The duck meat market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as promoting their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AJC International Inc.

AMI LLC sp.k

BRF SA

Cargill Inc.

Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc

Gressingham Foods

LuCanard

Maple Leaf Farms Inc.

Memphis Meats

Pepes Ducks Ltd.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the duck meat market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 74% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. China, Japan, and Malaysia are the key countries for the duck meat market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA. The increasing health awareness, the convenience offered by processed meats, and the expanding fast-food chains will drive the duck meat market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The duck meat market share growth by the fresh duck meat segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing availability of fresh duck meat through supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and other distribution channels will drive the growth of the fresh duck meat market during the forecast period. The high demand for protein-rich food products and increased disposable income levels are also driving the segment.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The duck meat market is primarily driven by the rising awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of duck meat. This is leading to an increase in demand for fresh duck meat as well as processed duck meat. Hence, several major vendors are expanding their production capacities to meet the growing demand. This has led to the availability of a wide range of product choices in the market.

Duck Meat Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist duck meat market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the duck meat market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the duck meat market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of duck meat market vendors

Duck Meat Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.74% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.59 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 74% Key consumer countries China, Japan, France, Germany, and Malaysia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AJC International Inc., AMI LLC sp.k, BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc, Gressingham Foods, LuCanard, Maple Leaf Farms Inc., Memphis Meats, and Pepes Ducks Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

