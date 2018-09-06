Dude Solutions and SchoolPay Announce Seamless K12 Facility Rental Payment Integration

CARY, N.C. and MADISON, Wis., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dude Solutions, the leading provider of operations management services to education, and SchoolPay, the most advanced enterprise payment solution in the K12 market, today announced an agreement for SchoolPay to power payments in various Dude Solutions systems.

"Payment at the time of reservation has been a goal for the Dude Solutions services for some time. We are excited to offer this added convenience to our customers. This is a feature greatly desired by our facility rental and event customers and represents our commitment to provide the solutions that meet our customer's varying needs with flexible configurations," said Lee Prevost, CSO Dude Solutions.

David Dunaway, President and CEO of SchoolPay added, "Dude Solutions is the ideal partner to leverage SchoolPay's new self-service boarding portal. With their a large customer base, being able to board a high number of school districts with speed, efficiency, and minimal client effort is important. We are pleased that Dude Solutions saw SchoolPay's readiness to meet those requirements."

Dude Solutions and My Payment Network expect the new functionality to be live for school districts and other customers in Fall 2018.

About Dude Solutions



Dude Solutions is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of operations management solutions to education, government, healthcare, senior living, manufacturing and membership-based organizations. For nearly two decades, Dude Solutions has inspired clients to create better work and better lives. We combine innovative, user-friendly technology with the world's smartest operations engine, empowering operations leaders to transform the most important places in our lives. Today, more than 11,000 organizations use our award-winning software to manage maintenance, assets, energy, safety, IT, events and more.

About SchoolPay



SchoolPay (www.schoolpay.com), a product from My Payment Network, is the first enterprise-level payment software built specifically for K12. SchoolPay centralizes every in-person, online and mobile payment in a school, district or school group and synchronizes payment data with other district applications, such as student information systems, general ledger, and food service software that rely on payment data. My Payment Network is based in Madison, WI. More information about My Payment Network can be found at www.mypaynet.com.

