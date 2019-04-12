Due to Popular Demand, Thin Fit Line for First Responders Adds Omega-3 Capsule

WENATCHEE, Wash., April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thin Fit Line, a new supplement line created by an ex-firefighter and corrections officer for those in stressful lines of work, is a hit. Because of its success, the company has added an Omega-3 Fish Oil capsule to its offerings in hopes of providing the complete source of vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to police, firefighters, emergency responders, and others who work long hours often in intense situations.

Thin Fit Line

"Our customers asked for it, and we are delivering," said Dan McBride, the former volunteer firefighter who developed Thin Fit Line out of a desire to help first responders with their health, both physical and mental.

Boasting a full 90-day supply of non-GMO omega-3 fish oil containing 800mg EPA and 600mg DHA, the capsule is designed to complement the vitamins and minerals contained in the Heroes Pack, sold separately.

The lifetime discount for verified first responders is proving a powerful incentive to those in the field seeking support and relief. "We have had over 230 discount codes activated within the first 48 hours of its release and growing," he added.

With every purchase, Thin Fit Line gives back by donating a portion of the proceeds to the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation and Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS).

"Organizations are out there fighting hard for better equipment and programs but have little money for funding. Which is why Thin Fit Line not only provides the best products for your health but also donates to these organizations a portion of each sale," McBride said.

About Thin Fit Line

Thin Fit Line aims to redefine the dietary supplements industry by creating products that go beyond the marketing hype and really help those who need them the most.

It was created by Dan McBride, who credits his firefighting father as a motivating force behind the vision. McBride, himself a volunteer firefighter went on to a career in law enforcement as a corrections officer.

That's why their goal is not only to create game-changing products that do justice to their promise, but also to support those who put their lives on the line for their communities by pointing them in the right direction and offering them a helping hand in the process.

"We look at our company as something that surpasses a vitamins and supplement brand. It's a community, a support group, and a family."

For more information, contact:

Thin Fit Line

www.thinfitline.com

info@thinfitline.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

image2.jpg

image3.jpg

image4.jpg

Related Links

Website

Amazon

SOURCE Thin Fit Line

Related Links

https://thinfitline.com

