Due to The National State of Emergency, HailBytes Will Provide Free Critical Cyber Security Relief

Our founder, David McHale, is an Amazon Best-Seller in organizational behavior and adept at rapidly developing a security awareness culture resistant to the most persistent criminals. So we're taking drastic action. Every member of HailBytes is working overtime to honor our duty to national security.

We're eliminating charges for all 16 critical infrastructure sectors defined by PPD-21. This means any businesses involved in the following industries:

Chemical

Commercial Facilities

Communications

Critical Manufacturing

Dams

Defense Industrial Base

Emergency Services

Energy

Financial Services

Food and Agriculture

Government Facilities

Healthcare and Public Health

Information Technology

Nuclear Reactors, Materials and Waste

Transportation Systems

Water and Wastewater Systems

We will maintain 24/7 operations for the duration of this global pandemic. Use phone, email, or SMS to contact our certified cyber security experts.

Phone:833-892-3596

Email:[email protected]

SMS:443-362-9016

We'll also hold free bi-weekly Q&A sessions with cybersecurity subject matter experts. You can find the details here: https://www.meetup.com/Cyber-Security-for-Small-Business-Owners/

We offer physical books to help all personnel quickly understand foundational cybersecurity concepts:

The RIA Cybersecurity Survival Guide

Protecting Personal Information

Data Breach Response

Peer-To-Peer File Sharing

Scams and Your Small Business

The CPA Cybersecurity Survival Guide

Start With Security

The MSP Cybersecurity Survival Guide

Cybersecurity for Small Business

We offer basic and advanced interactive cybersecurity awareness training platforms. We provide managed and self-serve phishing simulations, training, and reporting platforms. And we also provide written information security programs and policies to help you avoid cyber incidents and guide you through those that do occur.

The following are available in digital or paperback formats:

General Security Policies including:

Pandemic Response Planning Policy

Security Response Plan Policy

Password Protection Policy

Network Security Policies Including:

Remote Access Tools Policy

Remote Access Policy

Acquisition Assessment Policy

Server Security Policies Including:

Technology Equipment Disposal Policy

Software Installation Policy

Server Security Policy

Stay calm, don't hesitate to reach out, and we'll get through this crisis together.

Contact: David McHale, 833-892-3596, [email protected], www.hailbytes.com

About HailBytes

We're a small information security firm that helps professional service business owners stay in good standing with the law and their clients by helping them create security policies, train their employees on security awareness, and monitor their progress with affordable on-demand phishing infrastructure.

We're a proud partner of the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, the Howard County Tech Council, and InfraGard.

