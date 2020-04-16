Due to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Survivorship Ritual Abuse Conference May 15-17, 2020 has been changed to an online conference

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For safety reasons we have decided to change the conference to an online conference. Information: https://survivorship.org/ritual-abuse-and-mind-control-2020-conference/

Conference Speakers:

Dr. Randy Noblitt and Pamela Perskin Noblitt will speak about Extreme Abuse Survivors, Social Security Benefits, and Ethical Practice - This workshop provides an introduction to SSA requirements for healthcare providers and survivors. Pamela Perskin Noblitt is a non-attorney claimants representative for individuals applying for SSDI and SSI benefits. Randy Noblitt is a clinical psychologist and professor of clinical psychology at the California School of Professional Psychology (CSPP) at Alliant International University, Los Angeles. https://ritualabuse.us/smart/randy-noblitt/

Dr. Karol Darsa will speak about the 5 Common Mistakes in Trauma Treatment - She will discuss how trauma treatment is becoming one of the top areas to specialize in and how it is important to have proper training to work with unprocessed trauma to achieve good outcomes for clients. Dr. Karol Darsa is a licensed psychologist, founder and executive director of Reconnect Integrative Trauma Treatment Center. She has about 20 years of clinical and administrative experience in trauma and mental health disorders.

Neil Brick will speak about Misinformation Campaigns Against Survivors - He will discuss how child and ritual abuse survivors and their advocates have been attacked by misinformation campaigns the last several years. Neil Brick is a survivor of ritual abuse and mind control. His child and ritual abuse newsletter S.M.A.R.T. https://ritualabuse.us has been published for over 25 years. http://neilbrick.com

Cristina Mardirossian, LMFT will speak about Identifying the Personality Systems of Mind Control Survivors and Trauma Treatment - She will explain how therapists are increasingly starting to see that many of their clients have histories of complex and chronic abuse. Cristina Mardirossian is the owner and director of Pasadena Trauma Therapy, Inc. and is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist in Pasadena, CA.

Will Randle will speak about Organicity and the Inorganic: a Sensorimotor Approach to Healing with RAMCOA Survivors - This presentation will explore the therapist's development of the internal qualities and practices foundational to Sensorimotor Psychotherapy. Will Randle is part of Columbus Counseling Group in Columbus, OH, a private practice focusing on the phase oriented treatment of complex PTSD and structural dissociation.

SOURCE Survivorship Ritual Abuse and Mind Control Conference

Related Links

https://ritualabuse.us

