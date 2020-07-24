Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Inc. Provides Update on Liquidation Proposal

HARTFORD, Conn., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE: DSE), a closed-end fund, today announced it did not achieve the requisite majority vote to approve a proposal to liquidate and dissolve the fund at a meeting of shareholders despite achieving a plurality of votes cast.

The proposal to liquidate and dissolve the fund was recommended to shareholders based on an assessment of a variety of factors, including the volatility in the MLP and midstream energy sector, in which the fund invests, and the fund's level of assets. In addition, the fund had been notified that it is not in compliance with the New York Stock Exchange's continued listing standards because the average closing price of its shares had fallen below $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30-day trading period.

Management will continue to manage the fund according to its mandate and will review options for the fund that are in the best interest of shareholders, including actions necessary to maintain the fund's listing on the NYSE. Management will also voluntarily waive 50% of the management and administration fees that the fund will resume paying, effective August 1. These fees had previously been fully waived since March 1, 2020. It is expected that due to its asset level, the fund will have a higher expense ratio and lesser or no ability to use leverage to increase its asset base.

