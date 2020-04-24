Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Inc. Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE

HARTFORD, Conn., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE: DSE), a closed-end fund, today announced it has been notified by the New York Stock Exchange that it is not in compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards because the average closing price of its shares over a consecutive 30-day trading period had fallen below $1.00 per share, which is the minimum average closing price per share required to maintain listing on the NYSE.

In response, the fund notified the NYSE of its previously announced proposal to liquidate and dissolve the fund. The liquidation proposal, which requires the approval of shareholders, has been submitted for approval at the fund's annual shareholder meeting, scheduled for May 21, 2020. Given the liquidation proposal, the fund does not expect to have to take any additional measures to regain compliance with the minimum share price requirement. However, if the fund has not liquidated and dissolved prior to the deadline for compliance, the fund will take appropriate action in the best interest of shareholders.

