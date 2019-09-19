Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Announces Dividends

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE: DUC), at its regular meeting today, authorized the payment of dividends on the fund's common stock as follows:

Cents Per Share



Record Date



Payable Date 3.5



October 15, 2019



October 31, 2019 3.5



November 15, 2019



November 29, 2019 3.5



December 16, 2019



December 31, 2019

About the Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. is a closed-end diversified investment management company whose primary investment objective is high current income consistent with investing in securities of investment grade quality. The fund seeks to achieve its objectives by investing substantially all of its assets in a diversified portfolio of utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities. For more information, visit www.dpimc.com/duc or call (800) 338-8214.

About the Investment Adviser

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. has more than 40 years of experience managing investment portfolios, including institutional separate accounts and open- and closed-end funds investing in utilities, infrastructure and real estate investment trusts (REITs). For more information, visit www.dpimc.com.

Duff & Phelps is a subsidiary of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS), a multi-boutique asset manager with $105 billion under management as of June 30, 2019. Virtus provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions through a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Additional information can be found at www.virtus.com.

