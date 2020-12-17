Duff & Phelps Utility And Corporate Bond Trust Announces Dividends

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 17, 2020, the Board of Directors of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE: DUC) (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund advised by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co., authorized the payment of dividends on the Fund's common stock as follows:

Cents Per Share Ex-Dividend Date Record Date Payable Date 5.0 January 14, 2021 January 15, 2021 January 29, 2021 5.0 February 12, 2021 February 16, 2021 February 26, 2021 5.0* March 12, 2021* March 15, 2021* March 31, 2021*

* The March dividend will be declared and paid only if the proposed merger with DNP Select Income Fund Inc. is not consummated prior to March 12, 2021. The proposed merger was announced in a separate press release dated November 23, 2020.

About the Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. is a closed-end diversified investment management company whose primary investment objective is high current income consistent with investing in securities of investment grade quality. The fund seeks to achieve its objectives by investing substantially all of its assets in a diversified portfolio of utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities. For more information, visit www.dpimc.com/duc or call (800) 338-8214.

About the Investment Adviser

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. has more than 40 years of experience managing investment portfolios, including institutional separate accounts and open- and closed-end funds investing in utilities, infrastructure and real estate investment trusts (REITs). For more information, visit www.dpimc.com.

Duff & Phelps is a subsidiary of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS), a multi-boutique asset manager with $116.5 billion under management as of September 30, 2020. Virtus provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions through a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Additional information can be found at www.virtus.com.

