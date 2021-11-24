Duffy's Sports Grill to Re-Open its Tampa Bay Location on Monday, November 29th

Besides the stunning new exterior look and refurbished interior, Duffy's Sports Grill will unveil a custom and dazzling floor-to-ceiling mural that will feature Tampa Bay's most notable athletes.

On Thursday, December 2nd, from 3 pm to 7 pm, Duffy's Sports Grill will host its official Grand Opening celebration to welcome back their loyal MVPs with a Football Kick-Off Party hosted by Buccaneer legend Derrick Brooks. Attendees can expect Tampa Bay Buccaneers tickets and Super Bowl Tailgate giveaways, plus a chance to meet the icon himself, Derrick Brooks. The event will be followed by three days of special offers leading up to NFL Sunday and the 1 pm Buccaneers game.

In addition, guests will find an expanded specials menu, just in time for the holidays featuring items such as Bacon Wrapped Shrimp, Buffalo Style Chicken Mac N' Cheese and the Prime Time Burger. Also added to their Holiday menu is an array of specialty, 2 for 1 cocktails, such as the Peppermint Martini.

Duffy's Sports Grill has taken this time to leave no stone unturned to update the venue, the menu and overall MVP experience they are so famously known for. "We want to thank all of our team players and loyal guests for their patience and support during this time. We are very excited to be re-opening Tampa and cannot wait to welcome everyone back to Duffy's," added Joe Webb. "We can't wait to see you soon; go Bucs!"

ABOUT DUFFY'S SPORTS GRILL

Duffy's Sports Grill is based in Palm Beach County, Florida, and operates 33 full-service, casual-dining restaurants throughout Florida. The company has become a regional market leader known for top-quality casual dining, emphasizing fresh ingredients and grilled items in a distinctive sports atmosphere. For more information on Duffy's Sports Grill, please visit www.duffysmvp.com or follow us at www.facebook.com/duffysmvp or www.instagram.com/duffysmvp.

