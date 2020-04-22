Dugan's Travels Announces Leadership Reorganization

LOS ALAMOS, N.M., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Dugan, Chief Family Officer, today announced updates to the Dugan's Travels Leadership Team and Agent Support Staff. The newly formed Leadership Team will include Dugan, together with Shari Speer, Chief Supplier Relations Officer; Melissa Land, Marketing Coordinator; and Wendi Carrillo, New Agent Coordinator.

"I'm proud of what Dugan's Travels has accomplished in the last 20 years, supporting our network of agents on the path to realizing their dream of owning a successful home-based travel business," says Dugan. "These most recent changes will allow us streamline operations to better focus on those relationships and the experiences we're creating for ongoing professional growth and development."

The team will be supported by Karlene Penick, Commission Specialist; Judy Goyette, joining the team as Agent Education System Administrator; and Candace DeArmond, joining the team as Agent Support - Logins and Contracts. Barbara Cerbie will continue in her role as Agent Specialist.

"'Family first. In business for yourself, not by yourself,' will always be our mission and top priority," emphasized Dugan. "We've got some big plans for growth in 2020 and beyond, and I'm confident we have the team in place to bring increased value to our agents and the clients they serve."

Dugan's Travels is a travel host agency with 400 independent contractor agents located across the United States. Dugan's Travels is located in Los Alamos, New Mexico. All staff work virtually and are also located across the United States.

Dugan's Travels was founded in 1997 and began hosting agents in 1999. Dugan's Travels has received many awards including Presidents' Circle with Travel Leaders Network, Platinum Funjet 500 Club Agency, Crystal Preferred Partner with Apple Vacations, and Best of the West with Sandals. Dugan's Travels is a member of IATAN, CLIA, ASTA, and PATH. For more information please visit www.travelathome.com.

